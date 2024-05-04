The 53rd game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would provide a great exhibition of swing bowling. If the Punjab Kings come on top in the PBKS vs CSK clash, they could dream of a top-four finish in the tournament.

For the Super Kings, they have an issue to sort with their intent in the powerplay. Their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has the fourth most runs (230) in the first six overs at an average of 76.67, and a strike rate of 146.50. But his partner in the opening spot, Ajinkya Rahane has struggled regularly in this IPL 2024, with just 113 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 126.97.

Before the PBKS vs CSK clash, Prabhsimran Singh has been doing the job for Punjab Kings for an aggressive brand of the game. His strike rate of 161.32 is towards the top of the ladder, but he has managed only 171 runs in nine innings, which doesn’t allow Punjab to play the same style of the game for a long time.

Even the same story continues with Jonny Bairstow, who has been superb in the strike rate zone with 155.56 but has notched up only 126 runs in eight innings at an average of 31.50. Even if Shikhar Dhawan returns to the opening spot, the left-hander has managed only 99 runs at a strike rate of 123.75 before he was injured.

Also Read: ‘Why Is Virat Kohli Bothering?’- Simon Doull Opens Up On Kohli’s Strike Rate Remark

When it comes to the powerplay batting as a team, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a strike rate of 137.78, the third lowest of this IPL 2024, while the Punjab Kings are just behind them at 138.33 strike rate in the fourth position. Both teams need to improve their first six overs batting in the PBKS vs CSK encounter.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs CSK Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 53

When will the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Match 53 begin?

The 53rd encounter of the IPL 2024 between the Punjab Kings and the Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala at 3:30 pm IST on May 05, 2024.

Where to watch the PBKS vs CSK IPL match on TV?

With a winning bid of INR 23,575 crore, the Disney Star won the TV rights of the IPL for five years, starting from 2023, to telecast the PBKS vs CSK clash live on Star Sports TV Channels.

Where to watch the PBKS vs CSK IPL match online in India?

When it comes to the digital rights for the league, Viacome18 pocketed the deal for a whopping 23,758 crore to display the PBKS vs CSK match online on the Jio Cinema App and the website for free in India.

Also Read: ‘India Are Going Weaker On…’- Madan Lal Remarked On India’s T20 World Cup Squad