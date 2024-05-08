The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are coming into this PBKS vs RCB clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamsala on the back of their 28-run loss to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while the Bengaluru side are coming fresh off their two back-to-back wins over the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The Kings have been excellent in the middle overs, thanks to their spinners. Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar gave away a combination of 4/33 in their eight overs. Even though Brar had a poor first and only over in their next game, giving away 19 of the over, Chahar ended with 3/23 in his four overs. However, at this business end of their tournament, they will look to get the services of their captain Shikhar Dhawan back.

For the last few game, Bengaluru bowlers seemed to get their mojo back. In their last game at home, RCB blew away the Titans for just 147 runs in 19.3 overs, as Mohammad Siraj picked up 2/29 in his four overs. The chance of speed, with variations, and different field placement helped them in the bowling.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RCB Playing 11- Match 58

The Punjab side missed some responsibility in their middle order. Once the top order made a tough start, no one stood there for long. Even the bowling in the death over is under a bit of scanner.

PBKS Playing 11:

Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh have gifted Punjab a few really good starts in this season. The former has managed 257 runs in 11 innings at an average of 32.12 at a strike rate of 163.69 with a century, and no fifties. Prabhsimran, on the other hand, has managed 251 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 156.87. But of them are in the top 25 run-scorers of the league.

One of the biggest positives for them is Shashank Singh, who has smashed 315 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of over 165 with a couple of half-centuries. Even though he is the highest run-getter for the hosts before the PBKS vs RCB clash, he is not among the top 20 in the list.

While in the bowling department, they have Harshal Patel, who is the second-highest wicket-taker of this IPL 2024, with 17 scalps in 11 innings at an economy of 9.78. Arshdeep Singh has nailed 15 wickets in the same number of innings, but at an economy of 10.06, which is quite on the higher side.

PBKS’s line-up vs RCB: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Shashank Singh, Rilee Rossouw/ Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk.), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel. (Impact Sub: Arshdeep Singh).

RCB Playing 11:

Both the openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have been in aggressive touch in this IPL 2024 for the Bengaluru franchise. The former captain is the leading run-getter of the season, before the PBKS vs RCB clash, with 542 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of close to 150 with four fifties and one century.

Faf, after a difficult beginning in this season, has 352 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 172.54 with three fifties. Rajat Patidar and Will Jacks have shown their spin game, as the former has 213 runs in this IPL with a strike rate of close to 175.

Mohammad Siraj has been inconsistent in this IPL with just eight scalps at an economy of 9.26, while their best bowler going into the PBKS vs RCB encounter still is Yash Dayal with 10 scalps at an economy of 8.89. The spinners need to raise their hands going forward.

RCB’s line-up vs PBKS: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk.), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj. (Impact Sub: Yash Dayal)

The 58th IPL 2024 game of the PBKS vs RCB is set to occur at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.