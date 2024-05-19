In the last encounter at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the Rajasthan Royals (RR) failed to defend 145, after they could post 144/9 in a struggling evening with the bat in hand. In the RR vs KKR clash, it’s expected to be on a fresh pitch, which may help the batter to score runs freely.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have a strike rate of 192.57, the second best of the IPL 2024 in the death overs (16-20) ahead of the RR vs KKR clash, where they have smashed 518 runs in 12 innings at an average of 19.19. The twice champions have nailed 39 boundaries and 38 sixes in the last five overs of the tournament.

The Rajasthan Royals too have done a decent job in this department, where they have nailed 605 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.20, with a strike rate of 176.38, the fifth-best of all the ten teams so far ahead of the RR vs KKR face-off in the period. They have smashed 43 boundaries and 38 sixes in this tournament so far.

When it comes to their death overs bowling, the Rajasthan Royals have picked up 27 wickets at an economy of 10.73, the third best of the last five overs in this IPL, giving away 667 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.70 and a strike rate of 13.81. Their bowlers have been smashed for 51 boundaries and 34 sixes so far in the death overs, ahead of the RR vs KKR fixture.

In the case of the bowling department in the 16-20 overs, the Kolkata Knight Riders have the best bowling economy of 10.50, conceding 469 runs in 12 innings at an average of 17.37 and a strike rate of 9.93. Harshit Rana has done a fabulous job in this session to hold the key in the death overs of the IPL 2024, before the RR vs KKR face-off. They have been belted for only 19 fours in this 12 innings, whereas 42 sixes have come off the bat.

IPL 2024: RR vs KKR Weather Report And Pitch Report- Match 70

The AccuWeather shows that the evening temperature of the RR vs KKR contest will be around 26°c with a humidity level of around 82%. The cloud cover of 94% suggests that rain may come later in the evening no probable dew is expected. The captains may look to chase for the game.

RR vs KKR Weather Forecast Temperature 26°c Weather Forecast Mostly Cloudy Dew Point 25°c Humidity Level 82% Cloud Cover 94%

RR vs KKR Pitch Report

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium offers a flat good batting track, with runs scoring becomes so easy towards the end of the evening on this surface. The highest total in the Indian Premier League at this ground has been Rajasthan Royals’ 199/4 against the Delhi Capitals in the last season.

The Capitals made the lowest IPL total at this venue with 142/9, as the spinners found some grip and turn in Guwahati. The pacers too used their variations to fox the batters. Yashasvi Jaiswal, going into the RR vs KKR game, has notched up 113 runs in seven innings at this ground with a strike rate of over 140.

Even though the bowlers haven’t found it easy to bowl in this surface, Avesh Khan ended with 2/28 in 3.5 overs in the last game. Rahul Chahar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis- all the bowlers used their smart bowling with slower deliveries to make run-scoring quite tough at this ground.