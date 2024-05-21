In the head-to-head clash of the RR vs RCB encounters, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are a little ahead of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with a 15-13 winning margin. In the reverse fixture of these two sides at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the hosts Rajasthan got to a comfortable win with six wickets in hand.

The Rajasthan Royals have dropped down in their intensity of scoring runs in the powerplay. The openers especially Yashasvi Jaiswal weren’t in form at the start of the tournament. Before the RR vs RCB clash, the Rajasthan team had a strike rate of 147.46 in the powerplay which is the third worst of the competition so far, nailing 645 runs in 13 innings at an average of close to 38.

The inaugural champions have looked under a little pressure mentally with the absence of their veteran opener Jos Butler and four consecutive defeats. Going into the RR vs RCB face-off, the Rajasthan Royals have smashed 94 boundaries, which is the fourth most inside the first six overs, but their 17 sixes stand at the penultimate position of all the ten franchises.

In the case of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they have been blessed with the firecrackers from their captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, who has actually reinvented himself in this competition even towards the backend of his career. Ahead of the RR vs RCB knockout, the 2016-runners-ups have a strike rate of 158.33 in the powerplay, which is the fourth best of all the ten sides in this IPL 2024.

They have smocked out 799 runs in 14 innings at an average of close to 40. What they have done well in this tournament is either going for the kill mode or saving wickets for the end of the innings. Bengaluru has the fourth most boundaries (94) in this competition during the powerplay, while the most sixes (40) have come off their willow.

One thing Rajasthan has done pretty well is they have lost only 17 wickets in this session, which is the second lowest of all the ten teams. For the RCB team, they have seen the back of 20 players in this period.

RR vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 31 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Won 15 Rajasthan Royals Won 13 No Result 03 First Played April 26, 2008 Last Played April 06, 2024

RR vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk.), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma.

RR Impact Sub: Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk.), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Siraj.

RCB Impact Sub: Lockie Ferguson.

RR vs RCB Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Faf Du Plessis

The RCB captain Faf du Plessis could be a key member in this game with the bat in hand. The opening batter has nailed 533 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of 131.9 with four fifties against the Royals. Even in this ongoing IPL 2024, the South Africa batter has managed 421 runs at a strike rate of 163.81.

Best Bowler Prediction: Trent Boult

Trent Boult could be a valuable member of RR in the bowling unit, especially with the new ball in hand. He has picked up 16 wickets in 12 games against the RCB team. Even in the ongoing season, the Kiwi bowler has bagged 12 wickets in 14 games at an economy of 8.42.

RR vs RCB Match Winner Prediction

RR looked to be in better shape at the beginning of the season, but with RCB turning around the table with a fantastic performance, they could get over the line thanks to their unmatchable momentum.