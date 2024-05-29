The England and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batter, Phil Salt was in tremendous touch in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. With his aggressive batting at the opening spot, the ‘Purple and Gold’ franchise reached the playoffs spot.

However, from the IPL duties, Phil Salt couldn’t replicate the same momentum in the second Edgbaston T20I game against Pakistan, as he was dismissed for only 13 runs in nine balls. Salt, even though didn’t keep in England colours, was a valuable member with the gloves for KKR.

Going into the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), the right-hand batter is expected to play a huge role for the defending champions.

‘Phil Salt wicket-keeper batter at No.7, Bazballer…’ – Michael Vaughan

Now with his successful performance for the T20I side, speculations have started to grow whether Phil Salt could become a part of England’s Test set-up, given how freely they have been batting in the ‘Bazball’ approach.

Also Read: Kamran Akmal Says Even USA And Ireland Are “Not Worried” About Pakistan While Agreeing With Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughn has picked the Lancashire batter to be included under Ben Stokes in the red-ball team, as he feels that with the ‘Bazball’ mindset of the England side, under Stokes and Brendon McCullum, the player could make a huge difference.

The retired batter also went with Ollie Robinson, the Durham wicket-keeper batter who has been scoring runs for fun, through the last few seasons. According to him, Robinson should be the first-choice wicket-keeper in the opening Test of the summer against the West Indies at Lords’.

“Ollie Robinson got 170 not out off for Durham; Wicket-keeper batter, he came from Kent, Sam Billings was actually playing for Kent. He was a young chap, who wanted to go and played first team cricket. Durham pick him,” Michael Vaughn expressed in a discussion on ‘Club Praire Fire’. “Don’t be surprised, not the Ollie Robinson who bowls. Ollie Robinson who bowls.”

The Durham wicket-keeper batter, whom Vaughan has picked, has nailed 3845 runs in 71 first-class games, at an average of 38.06, with 23 half-centuries and eight hundreds, thanks to his best score of 171*.

“Ollie Robinson on Sunday bowled Sussex to victory against Yorkshire with a four-fer and he is remarkable human being because on Monday; I think on Monday or Tuesday Ollie Robinson got a 170-odd or Durham. But he’s the different Ollie Robinson,” the veteran remarked in the same interaction.

“It’s just the common name. Anyway, I would not surprised t all if Ollie Robinson is England’s wicket-keeper batter this summer. Don’t be surprised if he gets thrown in there.”

On the other hand, Phil Salt has managed smashed 2749 FC runs in 52 games at an average of 33.52 and a strike rate of 71.96 with 14 centuries and six fifties.

Also Read: America’s Own: Cognizant Major League Cricket Granted Official List-A Status By ICC

‘This lad Ollie Robinson. He went with the Lions in the winter. He is on the radar. I wouldn’t be surprised if they go for him. And also, Phil Salt,” the former England captain advocated. “Phil Salt wicket-keeper batter at No.7, Bazballer- you could see going either towards Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow or someone new in Ollie Robinson. I don’t think Ben Foakes is a shoo-in.”

Salt was coming to the English summer on the back of his 439 runs for the KKR at a strike rate of around 182, as he looked to get ready for the upcoming world event.

England will start the first of the three-match Test series against West Indies on July 10, at the iconic Lord’s in London.