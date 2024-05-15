The 66th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans (GT) will offer the hosts an opportunity to make into the playoff. The SRH vs GT face-off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium could be another high-scoring affair in this tournament.

Just like batting, bowling too sets the tone in the powerplay in T20s to get hold of the game. Both these two teams have been quite average in this department. The hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad have an economy of 9.21 in the first six overs before the SRH vs GT encounter, which is the fourth best of the edition.

Five teams have notched up 21 wickets in this phase, as SRH are one of those teams, giving away 663 T20 runs in 12 innings at a bowling average of 31.57. Their bowlers have been smashed for 29 sixes which sit in the middle of the ten teams, while they have gone for the third lowest boundaries (73) in this period.

For the Gujarat Titans, their economy of 9.51 is the fifth worst in the tournament, while giving away 685 runs in 12 innings at the bowling average of 29.78 and a strike rate of 18.78. Their bowlers have been smocked for 32 sixes in this period, which is the fourth worst of the season so far before the SRH vs GT fixture.

However, the bowlers have managed 23 wickets in the first six overs, which is the second best of all the ten teams so far. What the Titans are missing in this IPL 2024 is some consistency with the new ball. In one game, they bowl a few excellent overs, but suddenly let the runs flowing with one or two bad overs.

The SRH vs GT contest will be another game for the Titans to improve their bowling in the powerplay, and look to get the best of the resources before they end a tough season of the Indian Premier League. The Hyderabad side is expected to come with the beast mode to earn the playoff tickets.

IPL 2024: SRH vs GT Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 66

When will the SRH vs GT IPL 2024 match begin?

The 66th game of the IP 2024 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) will occur on May 16, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad.

Where to watch the SRH vs GT IPL 2024 match live on TV?

The Disney Star pocketed the TV media rights of IPL with the five-year deal for a INR 23,575 crore, to telecast the SRH vs GT face-off on the Star Sports TV Channels.

Where to watch the SRH vs SGT IPL match online in India?

The digital rights of the IPL for the same period has been earned by the Viacom18 for a package of INR 23,758 crore to display on the Jio Cinema app and the website for free in India.

