The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are coming into the SRH vs LSG clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Hyderabad on the back of their huge defeat against the Mumbai Indians. The same goes with the Super Giants, and a loss in this game for any of these teams will push them away from the playoff spot.

The Sunrisers lacked skill in the game against the Mumbai Indians. Since the fall of their second wicket, they fell like a pack of cards, losing their four wickets for just 28 runs in the middle order. The lower order looked a little weak, quite surprisingly at this stage of the tournament. The form of Marco Jansen is another concern for them here.

Before the SRH vs LSG encounter, Lucknow lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and that too by a 98-run margin damaged their net run rate quite heavily. Even in a 235-run chase, they started like a tortoise, and when wickets fell regularly, they lacked the sense of steadying the ship.

IPL 2024: SRH vs LSG Playing 11- Match 57

The Hyderabad side missed some firepower in the top order in the last IPL. Both Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have offered them that, as well as Heinrich Klassen in the lower order. However, they would be little concerned about the form of their prime bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

SRH Playing 11:

Head and Sharma will continue to do the damage at the start of the innings. The former is fourth fourth-highest run-getter of the IPL 2024 with 444 runs at a strike rate of 189.74, while Abhishek has managed 326 runs at a strike rate of close to 200. Coming at number four or five, Heinrich Klassen too has shown his muscle for his 339 runs at a strike rate of 186.26.

In the bowling department, Thangarasu Natarajan has led the attack for his 15 wickets as the third highest-wicket taker of the season at an economy of just nine, especially bowling in the death overs coming into the SRH vs LSG clash. Pat Cummins too have offered them the gel of picking up wickets at the crucial juncture, with 13 scalps in 11 innings at an economy of 9.02. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, however, has struggled for his nine wickets so far in the tournament, at an economy of 9.73.

Marco Jansen, in whatever little games he has played, looked to be losing his radar quite a bit, before the SRH vs LSG face-off. Wides and no ball have become his friends, which may push the team management to go with Fazalhaq Farooqi. The Afghanistan left-arm pacer has notched up six wickets in seven games of the IPL with an economy of 8.96.

SRH’s line-up vs LSG: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh/ / Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen/ Fazalhaq Farooqi (Impact Sub: T Natarajan)

LSG Playing 11:

One of the biggest struggles for the Lucknow team has been the off form of Quinton de Kock, who has managed 236 runs in this IPL in nine innings at a strike rate of 136.42 with three fifties. KL Rahul sits at number five in the most run-scoring list with 431 runs at a strike rate of 141.31.

Marcus Stoinis has developed his numbers in the second half of the tournament. As they head into the SRH vs LSG clash, the Australia all-rounder has managed 352 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 153.71 with a couple of fifties and one century.

The bowling has been their main issue, with only Yash Thakur in the top 20 wicket-takers list with 11 scalps at an economy of 8.85. Naveen-ul-Haq has done a decent job for his 10 wickets at an economy of 8.53. Ravi Bishnoi hasn’t looked in good touch with just seven wickets at an average economy of 8.49.

LSG’s line-up vs SRH: KL Rahul (c & wk.), Kyle Mayers/ Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner/Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan/ Yudhvir Singh. (Impact Sub: Yash Thakur)