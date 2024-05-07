In the last game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced a heart-breaking one-run defeat to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). In the coming SRH vs LSG clash, will the captains follow the trend and opt to defend on this ground?

Sunrisers haven’t been able to find a way to keep the batters calm in the death overs (16-20). Their economy of 12.38 is the second worst so far in that period of the IPL 2024. Going into the SRH vs LSG clash, they have conceded the most boundaries (55) in that period and picked up the least number of wickets (15).

Lucknow Super Giants too have a high economy of 11.27 in 11 innings during the death phase of the competition with 19 wickets, which is the third lowest so far. However, they have given away 35 sixes so far in the death overs of the IPL 2024, which is the fourth most in competition in this period.

In the batting department, the Hyderabad side have done a really good job, with a team strike rate of 183.33 in 10 innings, and has nailed 34 boundaries and 41 sixes in this period of the tournament. Going into the SRH vs LSG clash, the hosts have managed the most runs (572) in this time frame.

Going into the SRH vs LSG encounter, the visiting team needs to address this issue and develop for the rest of the season.

IPL 2024: SRH vs LSG Weather Report and Pitch Report- Match 57

According to AccuWeather, the evening temperature for the SRH vs LSG clash in Hyderabad will be around 27°c. The humidity level will be around 52%, whereas the dew point will be around 18°c. This suggests dew may play a good enough role during this encounter to push the captains into deciding to chase.

SRH vs LSG Weather Report Temperature 27°c Weather Forecast Clear and windy Dew Point 18°c Humidity Level 52%

SRH vs LSG Pitch Report

The average score on this ground, compared to the last year has increased quite a lot. During the IPL 2023, the average score was around 175, which has gone up to 212 in this season.

Before the SRH vs LSG clash, teams ‘batting second’ have won in 30 of the 56 games at a percentage of 53.6, while the teams have defended in the rest 26 encounters.

The chairman have done a good job with an economy of just over seven while the leg-spinners have an economy of around 8.35. The medium-pacers have been smashed for 8.4 economies while the pacers have travelled for an economy of around 8.56.

David Warner is the highest run-getter on this ground with 1506 runs in the T20s with 15 fifties, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has nailed 45 scalps in 45 innings, at an economy 8.12. Going into the SRH vs LSG game, his role will be vital.