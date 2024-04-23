IPL 2024: SRH vs RCB Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 41

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 41st game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The SRH vs RCB game will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 25, 2024. It will be the second SRH vs RCB clash in this IPL 2024 season.

RCB will go into this affair after their six consecutive defeats. They have struggled mainly because of the ineffectiveness of their bowlers. They lacked skill and expertise in adaption to various conditions in the tournament so far.

The 2016 champions have faced the exact opposite journey in the tournament till now. They are in red hot form with four consecutive wins to find themselves in the third position of the points table.

In the first face-off between the two sides, SRH blew away RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Put into bat first, Hyderabad posted a mountain of 287/3, the highest team aggregate in IPL history. Travis Head celebrated his 41-run 102-run knock, while Heinrich Klassen supported him with a sensational 31-ball 67-run knock.

In reply, the hosts went off to a flying start with 79/0 in the powerplay. Faf du Plessis kept them in the chase with a classic knock of 79 runs in 28 balls. They struggled in their middle-order batting. Dinesh Karthik fired up with an exceptional knock of 83 runs in just 35 balls. But that wasn’t enough as they lost the game by 25 runs.

When will the SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 match start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 25, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024 match on TV?

Disney Star retained the TV rights of the IPL 2024 at a whopping price of INR 23,575 crore. Hence, in India, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru game will be telecasted live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch the SRH vs RCB match online in India?

The live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru game will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free in India.