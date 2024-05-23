In the last SRH vs RR fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Sunrisers Hyderabad held their nerve for a one-run win over the Royals thanks to a fantastic last over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. With the victory, the Sunrisers go past the Royals with an overall winning margin of 10-9.

The hardest job in the 20-overs is to handle the pressure in the middleovers. The team that tends to have the best-qualified spinners generally goes ahead during this time with the old ball. The Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced the heat with the lack of quality spinners, as they have smashed for the worst economy of 9.87, going into the SRH vs RR contest, in the middle overs.

The 2016 champions have gone for 1231 runs in this IPL during the seventh to the 15th over period, with a bowling average of 39.71, and a strike rate of 24.13. What they also need to develop is their art of taking wickets in the middle. The SRH side has managed 31 wickets, which is the fourth lowest of the middle overs, ahead of the SRH vs RR affair, as they have been smacked for 85 boundaries and 66 maximums.

In the case of the bowling of the Rajasthan Royals in these middle overs, they have the fourth-best economy of 8.52 in this period, while going for 1074 runs in 14 innings. Their bowling average has been quite struggling with 33.56 and a strike rate of 23.62. These numbers, including the two quality spinners of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, have been quite poor.

The Royals have nailed 32 scalps in this session, going into the SRH vs RR fixture. They have also been drilled for 73 fours and hoisted over the rope 42 times in the nine-overs time. Chahal has taken wickets, but he has been really expensive in this period, which somehow has been a concern for both Rajasthan and India too going into the T20 World Cup.

SRH vs RR Head-to-Head Records in IPL

SRH Info RR 19 Matches Played 19 10 Won 09 09 Lost 10 00 No Result 00 217 Highest Score 220 127 Lowest Score 102

SRH vs RR Head-to-Head Records in Chennai

Both teams are yet to face each other in Chennai. During the last SRH vs RR clash in Hyderabad, the Sunrisers put on 201/3 in their 20 overs, thanks to the unbeaten 76-run knock from Nitish Reddy. Rajasthan Royals were into the chase for the most part with Riyan Parag’s 77-run knock, but couldn’t finish well and fell short by 1-run.

SRH vs RR Last 5 Encounters

In the last encounters of the SRH vs RR face-off, the Rajasthan Royals are ahead with a 3-2 winning margin.

SRH vs RR Standout Performers:

Most runs for SRH: Shikhar Dhawan (253 runs)

Most runs for RR: Sanju Samson (688 runs)

Most wickets for SRH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (15 wickets)

Most wickets for RR: James Faulkner (12 wickets)

Key Match-ups between the SRH and Players