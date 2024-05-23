Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on each other during the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The SRH vs RR encounter will take place on May 24, 2022, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming into this clash, on the back of their defeat in the first qualifier against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Ahmedabad. Hyderabad finished the league stage in the second position, but tasted a heavy eight-wicket defeat against the Knights, with more than six overs to spare.

The champions of the 2016 season will now fight for the second spot in the finals in the SRH vs RR affair. Hyderabad had an excellent start in this season with five wins in the first half of the competition. They slipped a little with one victory in the next four games, but the 10-wicket win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with more than 10 overs to spare was enough for them to claim the playoff spot.

The Rajasthan Royals are moving towards the SRH vs RR second qualifier after they knocked out the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator with a 4-wicket winning margin. The Royals will need to win another successive game in an aim to gain the tickets for the finale.

The inaugural champions of the league, ahead of the SRH vs RR round-up, had two different halves of the league. The first nine games found them earning eight victories, while the next five games saw them losing four and getting abandoned in Guwahati due to persistent rain. What Rajasthan did well in Ahmedabad during the RCB game was going over the line, despite looking so nervous in the whole game.

The winner of this SRH vs RR battle will meet the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final on May 26 at the same ground.

SRH vs RR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

SRH:

1st Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 runs.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets. 4th Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs. 6th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs. 7th Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs. 8th Match: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs.

Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs. 9th Match: Lost Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs.

Lost Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs. 10th Match : Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run.

: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run. 11th Match : Lost to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets.

: Lost to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets. 12th Match : Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets.

: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets. 13th Match : Match Abandoned due to rain.

: Match Abandoned due to rain. 14th Match : Beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets.

: Beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets. Qualifier 1: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets.

RR:

1st Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. 3rd Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. 4th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets. 6th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets. 7th Match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets. 8th Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. 9th Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets. 10th Match : Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 1 run.

: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 1 run. 11th Match : Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 12th Match : Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets.

: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets. 13th Match : Lost to Punjab Kings by 5 wickets.

: Lost to Punjab Kings by 5 wickets. 14th Match : Match Abandoned due to rain.

: Match Abandoned due to rain. Eliminator: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.

SRH vs RR Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Abdul Samad/Glenn Phillips, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

SRH Impact Sub: Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Abdul Samad, Mayank Agarwal.

Rajasthan Royals

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk.), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR Impact Sub: Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian.