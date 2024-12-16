The renowned commentator around the world, Isha Guha, has issued an apology to the premier pacer of India, Jasprit Bumrah, and the fans of the visiting country for her comments of ‘Primate’ to the Ahmedabad-born pacer during the second day’s play of the third Brisbane Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

The comments from Isha Guha came at the end of the day’s play, where the 31-year-old fast bowler picked up five wickets to carry the weight of the Indian bowling line-up on his lone shoulder. India came into the third game on the back of their heavy 10-wicket defeat in the day-night affair at the Adelaide Oval, having enjoyed a superb 295-run victory in the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

“Well, he’s the MVP, isn’t he? The most valuable primate is Jasprit Bumrah. He is the one that’s going to do all the talking for India, and why so much focus was on him in the buildup to this Test match, and whether he would be fit.” The former England women’s pacer, Isha Guha, expressed on Fox Cricket while doing the commentary.

It wasn’t a great start either for the visiting side in the Test, who were not able to hit the right line and length in the opening 13.2 overs of play due to the persistent rain. But the Gujarat bowler brought them back into the contest with the wickets of the openers, Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khawaja.

“I hope people would recognize there was no other intention or malice”- Isha Guha

The latter was set up by Bumrah in an over before finding the edge, while McSweeney went after the wide ball to find the edge into the hands of Virat Kohli at slip. But the ‘primate’ controversy highlighted the entire second day’s play.

One of the reasons for the outburst was the 2008 infamous monkey-gate incident between Harbhajan Singh and the late great all-rounder of Australia, Andre Symonds, who was called a monkey’ by the former at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The Indian spinner went through a three-match suspension amid speculations of the ongoing tour potentially, getting canceled. But an appeal to the ICC saw him, getting saved from the ban. At the start of the third day’s play, Isha Guha, on Fox Cricket, in the company of Ravi Shastri and Adam Gilchrist, issued the on-air apology.

“Yesterday in commentary, I used a word that can be interpreted in several different ways. Firstly, I’d like to apologize for any offense caused. I set myself high standards when it comes to empathy and respect for others, and if you listen to the full transcript, I only meant the highest praise for one of India’s greatest players and someone that I admire greatly as well.” Isha Guha addressed.

She also informed me how much he admires the Indian pacer’s quality, who now has celebrated his 50th Test wicket down under in his third trip and is the leading five-wicket haul pacer outside Asia for the Indian side.

“I am an advocate for equality and someone who has spent their career thinking about inclusion and understanding in the game. I am trying to frame the enormity of his achievements, and I have chosen the wrong word, and for that, I am deeply sorry.” Isha Guha penned down.

“As someone who is also of South Asian heritage, I hope people would recognize there was no other intention or malice there. I hope this doesn’t overshadow what has been a great Test match so far, and I look forward to seeing how it progresses. Once again, I am sorry.” The veteran commentator concluded.