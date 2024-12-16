The former head coach of India, Ravi Shastri, has questioned the proper planning of the touring bowling department during the third Test of the five-match series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Gabba in Brisbane. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, no pacers stood up for the national side against Australia’s impressive batting line-up.

The premier pacer of India across formats, Bumrah, picked up six wickets in the first innings, giving away 76 runs in 28 overs to bundle out the home side for 445 in the first innings. Akash Deep looked decent in the performance with the new ball but wasn’t consistent with his line and length.

The Bengal pacer’s new ball bowling records looked threatening with not many runs being offered, but as the former Indian captain, Sunil Gavaskar, mentioned in the commentary box was that the right-arm didn’t make the batters played most of the balls when they were fresh at the crease.

Ravi Shastri calls for consistency in India’s bowling department

Nitish Reddy picked up the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne, who chased a wide delivery outside the off-stump to find the hands of the slip fielder. Mohammad Siraj picked up a wicket but didn’t justify his place. The partnership of more than 200 runs between Steve Smith and Travis Head snatched the entire momentum away from India.

Shastri, speaking on SEN Radio at the end of the second day’s play addressed that the other bowlers need to divide the responsibility with Jasprit Bumrah, while they had been leaking runs from both sides which has been neutralizing the effects of the 31-year-old.

“They were giving away runs on both sides. Bumrah has done most things right, but I think when you look at the others you think, ‘Can they execute?’“ The former all-rounder for India claimed.

The Gujarat bowler is the leading wicket-taker of the BGT 2024-25 currently with 18 wickets in five innings at an average of under 12 and a strike rate of 27.33 with a couple of five wicket-hauls at the best of 6/76. The next best as an Indian bowler in the list is Siraj, who has grabbed 11 wickets in five innings at an average of 25 and a strike rate of nearly 42.

However, the other pacer hasn’t joined the party yet. The fitness struggle of Siraj on the second day, where he was limping with his hamstring and left the field in between an over before making a return in the field and felt a bit of cramp towards the end of the day, has questioned whether he could be sustained for the last two Test matches.

Shastri calls for the rest of India’s bowling line-up to plan to bowl at one side of the wicket by keeping their lines consistent.

“They have to think how to bowl on one side of the wicket. If (Head) has to score, if it’s the offside, then hold the line consistently. Then, if he wants to go inside he has to take a chance. When you have someone cutting you for four and pulling you for four, it becomes very hard for the captain. Then, when you pitch up, he drives you for four.” The former head coach for India, who won two successive Test series in Australia, claimed.

The veteran also advised the bowlers to keep the plans simple and make sure the batters attempt a mistake. Since the opening Perth Test of the series, the visiting bowling line-up has looked a bit benign in their methods.