The left-handed wicket-keeper batter for India, Ishan Kishan, didn’t have a great time at the start of the year. When the national side made their trip to Bangladesh towards the end of 2022, the left-handed batter notched up a 210-run knock, and then, during the absence of Rishabh Pant, was part of the home ODI World Cup 2023.

When India made their trip to South Africa on the last month of the previous year, Ishan Kishan was supposed to be the wicket-keeper batter for the Blue Brigade, but he requested a break for personal reasons in between the series, which pushed KL Rahul to control the glove works.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dropped the youngster from the central contracts earlier this year due to concerns that he was prioritizing the cash-rich tournament of the Indian Premier League (IPL) over domestic cricket. He denied being part of the Jharkhand side during the period.

All of these worked against him, and the national selectors didn’t pick him for the home five-match Test series against England at the start of the ongoing year. Even when they featured in one of the Test matches in Ranchi, a different homeboy in the form of Dhruv Jurel was part of the side.

Ishan Kishan to appear for India A during Australia A tour

The Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, wasn’t satisfied with some of the decisions of the young players who were not playing the domestic games, and it was the same emotion from their former head coach, Rahul Dravid, who highlighted that to make a return, the Mumbai Indians-batter would be needed to play the domestic tournaments.

“He had requested a break; we were happy to give him a break. Whenever he is ready, he needs to play some cricket and come back. The choice is his. We are not forcing him to do anything. We are in touch with him.” Dravid pointed out then.

The 26-year-old, Ishan Kishan, has been part of only two Test matches where he has scored 78 runs, with a best score of unbeaten 52 runs against the West Indies. His record in the 50-over format is decent enough in comparison, collecting 933 runs in 27 games at an average of 42.40, shouldering on seven half-centuries and one century.

“We know what it is. He hasn’t yet started playing, right? At the moment, it’s not something that we would consider. He is maybe not ready. He decides when he wants to be ready. We have got options with Rishabh injured and stuff. The selectors will consider all this and take a call.” The former Indian batter addressed.

The PTI news agency has expressed that Ishan Kishan, who is leading Jharkhand in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25, is set to feature in two four-day Tests against Australia A, along with an intra-squad game with the senior side.

Both of these games will be held before the start of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024025. The opening game will take place at the McKay on October 31, and later, they will move to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the second encounter, which will begin on November 07. The selectors have yet to name the squad, but one of Ruturaj Gaikwad or Abhimanyu Easwaran is going to lead the side, with Ishan Kishan being part of it.

If he does well in those two games, the selectors may promote him to the BGT squad as the second wicket-keeper after Rishabh Pant.