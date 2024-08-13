Ishan Kishan played his first and only Test series in West Indies more than a year ago. He looked in decent touch with 78 runs in three innings, including an unbeaten 52-run knock. The left-handed batter was supposed to play the same role in South Africa at the end of the year.

But, once he cited personal reasons, to return home from the Rainbow national in the middle of the tour, KL Rahul served the role of wicket-keeper. Suddenly, Ishan Kishan, who was supposed to be the all-format player for the Indian team, failed to be part of the side in any format.

Kishan also saw his name being got out of the list in the BCCI’s central contract list for only prioritizing domestic cricket, as he stayed away from the Ranji Trophy towards the end of the 2023-24 domestic season. Now, before a huge Test season coming at home, he has displayed his desire to be back in the red-ball format.

Ishan Kishan to lead Jharkhand in the Buchi Babu Tournament

Ishan Kishan will be leading Jharkhand in the upcoming Buchi Babu tournament, a pre-season red-ball competition in Tamil Nadu, due to start on August 15, as the wicket-keeper who wasn’t part of the state’s domestic list, will link up with the squad in Chennai on Wednesday (August 14).

The Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) functionary noted that they never doubted the ability of the player, as the question was always about his availability.

“With Ishan, it was never about ability. It was only about whether he was ready to return. The decision was with him.” He revealed to the reporters. “When he was not included in the initial list, it was only because we hadn’t heard from him. The moment he expressed his keenness to return, he was drafted in.”

India will be playing ten Test matches in the upcoming five months, five of which games will take place in Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. However, the return to the squad won’t be easy.

During the period Rishabh Pant was out of action for 15 months, the selectors decided to go to KS Bharat, who kept wickets for India even during the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. But, due to his poor form in the last home series against England, debutant Dhruv Jurel replaced him and showed great performances with the bat.

All these happened in the absence of veteran KL Rahul, who was injured after the first Hyderabad Test. If he also makes a return along with Pant, then India will have a selection battle of adding Jurel to the side, let alone Ishan Kishan.

In 50 first-class games, the left-hander has collected 3063 runs at an average of nearly 40, with a strike rate of around 70, thanks to his 17 centuries and six fifties with a best score of 273 runs. The 26-year-old reacted to the point of time when he took time away from the game due to personal reasons.

“When you take a break, people gossip about it a lot, they say a lot of things on social media. But I feel it’s important to understand not everything is in players’ hands. We can only make the best use of the break.” The Jharkhand player reflected.

“This is what adopting a good mindset is. There is nothing I want to prove to someone. I just have to go there and enjoy it. I have learned that you do not have to add pressure on yourself about these things which are not in your hand.” Ishan Kishan was revealed in April.