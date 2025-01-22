There is hardly any doubt over the T20I skill of India’s captain in the shortest format, Suryakumar Yadav. But he hasn’t been able to crack the ODI formula yet. Both white-ball formats, with the difference being the time allowances and little around the field placement. Yet, both are quite different from each other.

No eyebrows were raised when Suryakumar Yadav’s name was missing from the England ODI squad for the three-match series at home, followed by the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to begin on February 19. India will start their campaign against Bangladesh on the very next day.

The right-handed batter honestly admitted that he hadn’t been able to utilize his opportunities in the 50-over format, and that’s the reason he was overlooked. There is no one to blame apart from himself.

Suryakumar Yadav has smashed just 773 runs in 35 innings in the 50-over format at an average of 25.76 with a strike rate of 105.02, thanks to four half-centuries. His last game of the format came during the final of the 2023 World Cup at home against Australia. Even in the last five encounters of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024, he could smash 38 runs with two ducks in his name.

Suryakumar Yadav is not disappointed with the Champions Trophy 2025 exclusion

A look into his T20I number will surprise a non-cricketing fan. In 74 innings of the format, the batter has clubbed 2570 runs at an average of 40.79 and a strike rate of 167.86, shouldering on four centuries and 21 half-centuries at the best score of 117 runs.

Ahead of the series opener against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, he was asked to share his thoughts on not being picked for the Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

“Why would it hurt? If I did well, I would have been in the Champions Trophy. If I don’t do well, it’s important to accept that. And at the same time, if you see the Champions Trophy squad, it’s looking really good. Whoever is there, they are all good performers.” The T20I captain of India told the reports on the eve of the game.

“They have done relatively well in that format for India and also playing domestic cricket, and I am very happy for them. It hurts to think that I have not done well. And if I had done well, I would have stayed there. If I haven’t done well, someone who deserves to have done well deserves to be there.” The Mumbai-born added.

In 130 List-A innings, Suryakumar Yadav has drilled 3665 runs at an average of 32.72 and a strike rate of 104.11, thanks to three centuries and 21 half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 134 runs.

The former World Cup winner of the Blue Brigade, Suresh Raina, had backed Suryakumar Yadav to get included in the ODI squad. The southpaw felt that the 34-year-old could come into the team in case of an injury because of his X-faction for the Champions Trophy.

“India looks like a strong side. I am confident Rohit will take India to glory. But I was surprised by Surya’s exclusion from the team. India will miss that X-factor, and that too in the middle order.” Raina expressed on Star Sports Press Room.

“We saw Suryakumar Yadav’s performance in the 2023 World Cup. He was scoring runs all over the ground, which is why he is called Mr. 360. He plays superb sweep shots and is a game-changer. He can chase a required run rate of nine-plus against top teams. He should have been in the squad.” The former middle-order batter concluded.