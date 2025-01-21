The England Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the playing eleven for the opening of the five-match T20I series against India at home, starting from January 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. As expected and revealed by their new all-format head coach, Brendon McCullum, Phil will be keeping wickets for the opening clash.

However, England has decided to go with Ben Duckett in the opening combination. The right-handed batter has smashed 315 runs in 12 innings at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 145.16 with the help of the best score of unbeaten 70 runs. He recently featured for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, where he smashed 245 runs at a strike rate of 154.77.

The leader, Jos Buttler, is slotted at number three on the sheet. The Lancashire batter loves facing India in the shortest format of the game, with 498 runs in 19 innings at an average of 33.20 and a strike rate of around 150 with the help of four half-centuries.

On the morning of January 21, England declared Harry Brook as their new vice-captain. The Yorkshire batter has featured in 32 T20I innings, collecting 707 runs at an average of just over 30 with a strike rate of 146.07, shouldering on three half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 81 runs.

England picks four genuine pacers for the Kolkata T20I vs India

Liam Livingstone was in South Africa, where he was being part of the ongoing SA20 for the Pretoria Capitals. It wasn’t a great outing for the aggressive batter, with just 49 runs in three innings at a strike rate of less than 90. But he will look to add on his 881 runs in 42 T20I innings at an average of around 27 and a strike rate of over 150. Two half-centuries and one century have already come off his bat in the shortest format for England.

The four players to be overlooked in the playing eleven are Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed, Brydon Carse, and Saqib Mahmood, who arrived in India a bit late due to visa issues. McCullum claimed that everyone would be playing the series at one stage.

Jacob Bethell is another exciting prospect for the Three Lions. Recently making his debut for the side in New Zealand during the three-match Test series, the left-handed batter drilled 260 runs in six innings at an average of 52, shouldering on three half-centuries. He was also part of eight encounters for the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL 2024/25 to gather 195 runs at an average of 24.37 and a strike rate of 125.

Jamie Overton will play the role of the all-rounder on the side. He will add on his vast T20 experience around the world before coming back to the country during the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he signed a deal with the Chennai Super Kings.

Gus Atkinson, who has featured in only three T20Is for the England side, has been selected. It will be his game of the format since 2023 in the Caribbean. The leading wicket-taker for the side in the format, Adil Rashid, with 126 scalps in 114 innings, has been given the nod.

Jofra Archer will be itching to bring some pace and add on his 35 wickets in 29 innings at an economy rate of 7.53. Mark Wood is another pacer of the side and will make his return to the national side after the opening Test against Sri Lanka in the home summer.

England Paying XI vs India In 1st T20I At Eden Gardens

Phil Salt (wk.), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook (vc), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood