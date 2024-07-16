The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leg-spinner Amit Mishra has claimed that it was the new India head coach and then mentor of the franchise Gautam Gambhir who ended the feud with Virat Kohli, while it should have been the other way around. The argument between the two former India players happened during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game between LSG and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Kohli had an altercation with the opponent pacer Naveen Ul Haq towards the end of the game, which stretched too much as the former got involved in a heated argument with Gautam Gambhir at the end.

It wasn’t the first time these two Delhi boys had had a disagreement in the field during an IPL game, but that IPL 2023 incident reached another level at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

‘I saw a good thing about Gautam Gambhir…’- Amit Mishra

Later, during the IPL 2024, things were all sorted out when during the drinks break at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. By then, Gautam Gambhir moved his base to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to become their new mentor in that season.

The former left-handed opening batter came into the ground and hugged Kohli, while both of them were seen to be going through a healthy conversation in the reverse fixture at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata ahead of the game.

Now, speaking to the podcast show of YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra, Amit Mishra put light on the whole incident and pointed out that it was Gautam Gambhir who took the first step to come and end the controversy with Kohli.

‘I saw a good thing about Gautam. Virat Kohli didn’t go towards him; Gautam went towards him.’ The former India bowler expressed during the interaction. ‘He went and asked ‘How are you, how’s your family.’ So it was Gautam who ended the feud and not Kohli.’

The leg-spinner continued to say that the former KKR mentor approached Virat and asked him about the health of his family and other things. By this, the veteran showed a big heart at the time, while in Mishra’s words, it should have been Kohli who could have done the same instead.

‘So Gautam showed his big heart at that time. It should have been Kohli who should have gone and ended the feud.’ The 41-year-old noted. ‘He should have gone and said ‘Gauti bhai, let’s end this.’

Now, with Gautam Gambhir becoming the new head coach of the Indian team, he and Virat Kohli will need to work for the betterment of Indian cricket. The former wasn’t part of the coaching group in the recently finished Zimbabwe T20I series.

His first assignment will be from the white-ball series in Sri Lanka. Virat too is expected to be back in the Indian team for the ODI leg, having taken retirement from the shortest format of the game. Their first biggest aim will be towards the upcoming edition of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.