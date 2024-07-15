The new middle-order batter of the Indian side, Riyan Parag had shared his childhood stories with Abhishek Sharma and how both of them unpacked their India jerseys in the hotel room before the start of the opening game of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in Harare.

At the end of a successful T20 World Cup 2024 by clinching their second title, most of the young players of the blue brigade side were given the chance to showcase their talent and skill in international cricket. However, losing the first game of the series by 13 runs was an eye-opener for the Shubman Gill-led side.

The two-time champions made a great comeback in the next three games, with comprehensive victories as they displayed their incredible talent in all three departments of the game. Coming into the final game, the series was already in their bag, but it was more about giving the raw players more chances.

‘Doing it with him was pretty special’- Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag came to Zimbabwe on the back of a successful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, where he ended up as the third-highest run-getter of the competition, with 573 runs in 14 innings, at an average of 52.09 and a strike rate of nearly 150, for the Rajasthan Royals, besides celebrating four half-centuries.

On most occasions, he has shown maturity in his game, by taking the responsibility of scoring runs and being calm during the crucial run-chases. With Virat Kohli taking retirement from the format, the Indian team needed a middle-order batter, and that was the perfect stage for Riyan Parag.

He didn’t have a great time in the middle during the very first game of the series, managing only two runs in three deliveries. The right-hander didn’t get a chance to bat in the second contest, before being dropped from the next two affairs.

After making his return to the playing XI during the fifth and final game of the series, he ended with a 22-run knock in 24 balls, which was decorated by only one six. The pressure seemed to get the better of him.

However, at the end of the game, Riyan Parag opened up on how he once spoke to Abhishek Sharma about playing together for India, which turned into reality in Zimbabwe. He stretched up sharing the moment when the duo unpacked their India jerseys together in the hotel room.

‘We opened our jerseys together. I went to his room; he opened it first and then I did.’ Riyan Parag expressed to the broadcaster. ‘We played the 2018 WC together and next 6 years we did not play. Doing it with him was pretty special.’

He continued by addressing their playing days in age-group cricket, before praising Sharma for being helpful in the field on many occasions.

‘After the 1st game everyone woke up and we were clinical after that. Really proud of the boys and enjoyed it to the max.’ Riyan Parag concluded. ‘It has been fun, we have played age group together, under 16. He has been like a captain even when he was not captain. In the field he has been exceptional.’

India went on to defend their 167/6 successfully, by bundling out the hosts for just 125 runs in 18.3 overs, to grab the series by a 4-1 margin. With the Sri Lanka series coming closer, the selectors will now need to make a call on the players who will be retained.