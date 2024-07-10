James Anderson, who will retire from international cricket after the first Test between England and West Indies, has named Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar as the best batter he has bowled to in his career.

James Anderson will play his 188th and final Test at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, where he made his Test debut 21 years ago in 2003 against Zimbabwe. Anderson, who had 700 Test wickets in 187 matches, will retire with the second most Tests played. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most Tests ever-200.

Anderson is also 8 wickets behind leveling with Shane Warne’s record of 708 Test wickets. Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for most Test wickets with 800 scalps to his name.

James Anderson names the best batter he has bowled to in Tests

During a Q&A session on Sky Sports Cricket ahead of the start of his farewell Test at the Lord’s, Anderson said, “The best batter I would have to say is Sachin Tendulkar.”

India has proven to be his most productive opponent; he has claimed 149 wickets against them. The English pacer defeated Tendulkar a staggering nine times in terms of dismissals.

This was an interesting pick for Anderson, who had bowled to the likes of Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and many more great batters of the current era.

While responding to the best bowler he ever faced he took names of Dale Steyn and Glenn McGrath.

“The best bowler I faced was probably Glenn McGrath or Dale Steyn. Hard to pick between the two. Slightly different bowlers, but both world-class,” he said.

He mentioned Michael Clarke’s dismissal from the 2013 Ashes series as his most memorable dismissal. He also referred to his career-best 81-run knock against India at Trent Bridge.

“Career achievement I am most proud of his getting 81 at Trent Bridge against India. I know, I probably should pick a wicket or bowling performance, but getting 81 with the bat, I think, it is just something I still can’t believe I have done,” Anderson said.

In his last test match, Anderson has to hit a few marks. To become the first fast bowler with 1000 international wickets, he needs to take 13 more wickets. In addition, he needs just nine more wickets to surpass Shane Warner’s record of 708 wickets, which would put him in second place among Test cricket’s best wicket-takers.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid Refuses Higher Bonus For T20 World Cup 2024 Victory

