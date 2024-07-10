The outgoing head coach of the India men’s side, Rahul Dravid has declined the higher bonus for him, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an extra INR 2.5 crore for helping the team to get their second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, getting the better of South Africa, at the Kensington Oval, in Barbados.

The reports claim that Rahul Dravid has chosen to earn the same INR 2.5 crore prize as his support staff did to ensure equality. At first, it was announced that the squad members of the team along with the coach of the side would be given an INR 5 crore bonus for their contribution to the victory.

However, the former India captain has requested the same paycheck to keep all of his support members in the same line, which includes the bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, the fielding coach T Dilip, and the batting coach Vikram Rathore.

Rahul Dravid continues to win hearts with his professional ethics

The BCCI source has reportedly broken out the news of how he has declined the offer, as they respect his sentiments.

Also Read: Kuldeep Yadav Breaks His Silence On Reports Of Marrying A Bollywood Actress

‘Rahul Dravid wanted the same bonus money (INR 2.5 crore) as the rest of his support staff. We respect his sentiments.’ A BCCI source has expressed the news.

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah declared the news that the players and the support staff would be getting INR 125 crore prize money for their second title in the T20 World Cup, which they won during the inaugural champions in 2007. It also brought an end to their 11-year-old wait for an ICC trophy, since earning the Champions Trophy in 2013.

The prize money of INR 125 crore was supposed to be broken in a way that the winning squad members of the Indian team and their head coach Rahul Dravid would get INR 5 crore each, while the support staff would receive INR 2.5 crore each while the selectors and traveling reserves would be earning INR 1 crore each.

One just can’t question the progressivism and work ethics of ‘The Wall’, as he has shown over the years. It’s not the first time he has taken a stand for equal distribution of awards.

During the 2018 season, when he was the head coach of the India U-19 World winning team, Rahul Dravid didn’t take the additional price for himself and refused to take the money. Then, the BCCI decided to award him INR 50 lakh while the support staff started to get INR 20 lakh and the players would get INR 30 lakh each.

But later, the Karnataka-born asked for a qual distribution of the prize where every single member of the coaching staff, including Rahul Dravid himself, got INR 25 lakh each.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune Pub In Bengaluru In Trouble; FIR Registered Against The Establishment By Police

When it comes to the records of his coaching tenure, India became the number one rank ODI and Test side, as their mastermind planning against Australia at home at the start of this year, besides winning the ODI series at home against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia.

They also went on to capture the Asia Cup 2024, besides blowing away England during the home Test series with a 4-1 margin. The heart-breaking moment was losing the ODI World Cup final in 2023, but it put the cherry on the top with this T20 World Cup 2024 win, by sharing a great partnership with the captain Rohit Sharma.