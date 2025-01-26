The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) expressed reservations about the umpiring after a surprise five-wicket victory against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match.

They made an official complaint to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about umpiring decisions in the game.

Mumbai’s hopes of progressing to the next stage of the Ranji Trophy were significantly harmed by their recent setback. Jammu and Kashmir advanced to the top of Group A, while Mumbai fell to third place. Even if the reigning champions win their next encounter against Meghalaya, qualifying is unclear.

According to the Times of India, the JKCA has filed an official complaint with the BCCI regarding umpiring concerns.

The objection focused on two contentious decisions: Abid Mushtaq’s lbw despite the ball appearing to pitch outside the leg-stump, and Shreyas Iyer’s not out after a clear edge.

“Yes, we have lodged an official complaint with the BCCI about the standard of umpiring in the match. We have pointed out a couple of decisions which went against the J&K team-Abid Mushtaq being given out lbw (off Mohit Avasthi) in the first innings, when the ball seemed to be have pitched outside the leg-stump.

And Mumbai’s middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer being given not out despite having clearly edged the ball. Since I was present at the ground and watching the match, I was dismayed by some of the umpiring decisions, which were quite appalling” JKCA administrator Brig, as quoted by TOI.

Despite the presence of Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shardul Thakur, the star-studded Mumbai team succumbed to J&K by 5 wickets.

Umpires Navdeep Singh, Sundaram Ravi, and Match Referee Nitin Goel criticized for poor officiating

Umpires Navdeep Singh and Sundaram Ravi, along with match referee Nitin Goel, were chastised for their decisions in the recent match between Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai. On Day 2, Shreyas Iyer escaped a noisy caught-behind appeal off Umran Nazir’s bowling, which sparked controversy.

Everyone heard the sound, even the wicketkeeper. Ravi, the umpire, failed to hear the edge, causing displeasure. Later, Ravi summoned Mumbai’s Ajinkya Rahane, who was caught behind and had breached the boundary ropes. He then judged Nazir’s delivery a no-ball, citing no replay evidence to back it up.

Paras Dogra, the Jammu and Kashmir captain, dismissed the umpiring controversy, claiming that errors are unavoidable in the game. He admitted that umpires are human and prone to error, noting that similar instances had occurred for many years.

“This has been going on for years and there’s nothing much that we can do about it. Umpires are human after all and can make mistakes. But had they been a bit more attentive, it would have been fun. But it’s part and parcel of the game, and that’s why they got the DRS,” Dogra said.

