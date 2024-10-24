It was a successful last week for Pakistan Cricket, as they earned their maiden Test win at home after nearly three years, but their head coach Jason Gillespie, who also enjoyed his maiden Test victory in four attempts since being appointed in this position, kept the praise at arm’s length when he touched on bouncing back during the second of the three-match series against England in Multan.

Jason Gillespie made it clear that all the decisions that were taken on the back of their innings defeat in the opening game of the series had little to do with him, as the official result drove the board towards announcing a new selection committee, which included the former umpire Aleem Dar along with Aaqib Javed.

The Pakistan red-ball captain Shan Masood also passed the credit to everyone else on his part. The decision to drop some of their veteran players, including Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam, wreaked havoc among the management.

“The PCB came out and made some changes after that Test match. It was decided that a new selection panel would come in, and they would be making decisions.” Jason Gillespie expressed at the press conference on the eve of the final Test match in Rawalpindi. “I was not involved in the decision-making; I was just there. I’m now just the coach on match-day strategy. I just keep out of things now and just focus on the players and getting them ready for cricket.”

At the start of his appointment, the former Australia player revealed how positive their conversations were with the board and the chairman Mohsin Naqvi, to move in the right direction.

“I am no longer a selecto r”- Jason Gillespie

The late decision to pack their bowling unit with three spinners and a lone pacer came on the wake of the surface to assist the slow bowlers more. But, that now seemed to be a running contrast of what the 49-year-old perhaps was structuring. In a past interview with ESPNcricinfo, he cautioned against the short-termism.

“It’s very easy when you’re coming into jobs; you’ve got a two-year contract or a one-year contract. You make short-term decisions to look after your own back. But that doesn’t help anyone, because if everyone has that approach, nothing long-term gets done.” Jason Gillespie remarked.

In the last game, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan went on to pick all the 20 wickets of the England side, who had hardly any idea and technique to bat in the fourth innings of the game on a ninth-day surface. But, with the composition of the team, Pakistan’s head coach had nothing to do, as he is no longer a selector.

“It’s not for me to talk about now. I’m no longer a selector, so I’m probably not the person to ask. I’m getting splinters in my arse from sitting on the fence here.” Jason Gillespie highlighted.

In his short period as the head coach, the veteran has built up a very good positive relationship with several players in the side, but now they are standing in a position, of winning a potential series over England.

“Just coming into this environment, as a coach, I’m very protective of players. They’re the ones going out and representing their country. I suppose there’s a dad in me that comes out, and I want to protect all the boys from all outside noise and whatever.” Jason Gillespie shed light.

Besides their bowling, it was incredible to see how the debutant Kamran Ghulam, at number four, celebrated his maiden Test century to offer the team a great chance in the first innings.