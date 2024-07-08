The new Pakistan red-ball coach, Jason Gillespie who was the right-arm fast bowler for Australia in this past time, spoke about the importance of fitness in these demanding days, especially when the players are being involved in all three formats of the game.

There are times when the bowlers need to be fitter to be able to bowl six or seven overs in a spell during a Test match, and all the six deliveries of the seventh over should be bowled with the same pacer and rhythm as he bowled the first over of the spell. This is why the fitness is important.

There will be times when the batters will have to be able to play a long innings under humid conditions, and the fitness at that point will come under observation. If the batter is fit, then he could easily go on score runs freely, besides keeping on focusing on the single, and if he isn’t then the focus will be on the big shots only, and that could bring curtains down to the innings.

‘I expect players to be fully fit’- Jason Gillespie

The former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie feels that the players themselves should take pride and show some professionalism in being fit, especially in international cricket.

The veteran, in his first press-match conference in Pakistan, talked about how it should be given for the players to understand the importance of fitness and how it helps in the structure and building of the players.

‘As an International cricketer, as a player, when you reach national or international level of cricket, fitness should not really be questioned.’ The Test match coach of the Pakistan team Jason Gillespie expressed during the presser. ‘You should be fit, powerful and strong to represent your country. That’s personal pride. That’s professionalism.’

Sometimes fitness of a player also depends on how they carry themselves in off seasons and their process of recovery at the end of a game. Whether they are taking the right supplements, whether they are having a proper schedule or they are managing themselves rightly.

‘That should be there as a professional sportsperson. So, I fully expect players to be fully fit and robust and strong, and be able to represent Pakistan.’ Jason Gillespie added.

The pacer has talked about how he has spoken to the Test match captain of the side, Shan Masood a couple of times, and will also discuss the same matter with the white-ball coach of the team, Gary Kirstein, and the players during the fitness camp about the brand of cricket they want to play.

‘If a player is good for the team, he will definitely be selected. I’m in contact with Gary Kirsten (Pakistan’s white-ball coach) for players’ workload management.’ The 49-year-old Jason Gillespie noted.

He concluded by saying that with the increase of level in the fielding of the Pakistan players, the improvement of fielding is also something they will keep an eye on.

‘There is a general opinion that Pakistan’s fielding is their weak point, so that would be my priority. For me, the goal is to see how we play against quality sides.’ The Sydney-born Jason Gillespie concluded. ‘During the last tour to Australia, Pakistan lost the series 3-0 but they played well. There were moments in the series where they were also dominating the opponents.’

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series at home during the third week of August.