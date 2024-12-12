Jasprit Bumrah, Indian team pace leader, eased Team India’s woes ahead of the third BGT 2024-25 Test to be played in Brisbane from December 14 onwards.

Jasprit Bumrah offered a significant fitness boost by bowling with full force during a practice session on Thursday, December 12, in Brisbane.

Bumrah sustained a slight injury during the first innings of the day-night Test match, which the Rohit Sharma-led team defeated by 10 wickets in Adelaide. He had physiotherapy but resumed bowling. Despite concerns that he was injured, the right-arm fast bowler bowled 33 overs in the first innings.

Many others, including former Australia pacer Damien Fleming, knew that the condition was severe, even though it was initially assumed to be cramping. The pacer did not bowl in the nets on Tuesday, December 10, during India’s practice session in Adelaide.

Jasprit Bumrah’s excellent form in ongoing BGT 2024-25

Bumrah has been in excellent form with the ball in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the Perth Test, the right-arm bowler led the team from the front and secured a huge victory. He bowled 8/72 in the series opener, which saw the Indian cricket team triumph by a huge 295 runs.

Bumrah took 4 wickets for 61 runs in Adelaide. He is the series’ leading wicket-taker, with 12 wickets and an outstanding average of 11.25. The pacer also has the most wickets in 2024, with 53. He intends to prolong his dominance in the Brisbane Test, which begins on December 14.

Jasprit Bumrah’s video of bowling in nets in Brisbane goes viral

Bumrah appeared in top condition following his recent net practice. The 31-year-old began with a couple of leg-break deliveries before returning to his regular tempo. He bowled at his best against Indian batters like KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, according to Australian journalist Bharat Sundaresan.

Here is the viral video from social media of Bumrah bowling in the nets, much to the delight of Indian fans.

Jasprit Bumrah started off with a couple of leg-breaks alongside R Ashwin but he’s now running in hot & bowling at full tilt, being an absolute handful to KL Rahul & Yashasvi Jaiswal #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/3IRzE0QXbm — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 12, 2024

India and Australia will now play the third Test in the BGT 2024-25 in Brisbane’s The Gabba. The match is set to begin on December 14 (Saturday) and end on December 18 (Wednesday).

