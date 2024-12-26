The premier Indian pace bowler for India, Jasprit Bumrah, has been in supreme touch in the first three of the five Tests in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia down under. In the opening game of the series at the Optus Stadium in Perth, he led the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma and earned the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his eight wickets in the game.

Jasprit Bumrah came into the fourth Test of the series at the iconic Boxing Day red-ball encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as the highest wicket-taker of the series so far. He now is the joint-highest winner of the rating in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings as an Indian player.

The 30-year-old has now equaled the record of the former off-spinner of the side, Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently took his retirement from international cricket at the end of the third Gabba Test.

Jasprit Bumrah earns the joint-highest rating as an Indian player with 904 points

Jasprit Bumrah strengthened his hold over the top spot in the Test bowling rankings after the stellar outing at the Gabba, which helped him gain 14 rating points after his match figures of 9/94 in the game, with the premier pacer of South Africa, Kagiso Rabada, and the lanky pacer of Australia, Josh Hazlewood, trailing him at the second and third place respectively.

The 904 points by Jasprit Bumrah is the joint-highest total ever achieved by an Indian Test bowler, standing alongside the former Tamil Nadu spinner, Ashwin, who earned the feat in 2016 December, during the home series against England.

In the ranking of the Test batting department, the heroic knock of 152 runs from the left-handed middle order, Travis Head, has helped in getting one spot above number four with 825 points, with his compatriot Steve Smith celebrating his century in the third Test that helped him to get back among the top ten.

The captain of the Australian red-ball side, Pat Cummins, has also earned his place back in the top ten all-rounders, thanks to his four wickets with the ball and 42 runs in the third Test against the Indian side, as Head moved nine places up to 29th, displaying his power with the ball as well.

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 21 wickets in the first six innings of the three Tests at an average of around 13, making it incredibly hard for the opening batters of the Australian side. In the ODI format, the three sensational half-centuries from the wicket-keeper batter of South Africa, Heinrich Klassen, have helped him propel from 13th to fifth place in the rankings of the ODI batters with 743 points.

The left-handed opening batter of Pakistan, Saim Ayub, marked his beginning in international cricket with the help of two centuries in the same series that helped them gain a 3-0 whitewash victory for the very first time in the Rainbow Nation.

The all-rounder of the Afghanistan side, Azmatullah Omarzai, finished with six wickets, the second-best on either side in the ODI format against Zimbabwe on the away trip, as he climbed up 43 places in the 58th ODI bowler in the rankings. The Bangladesh ODI and Test captain for the West Indies tour, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, has also gone up 13 places to tenth, and Roston Chase has flown up 11 places to 13th in the T20I bowling rankings.

The other Bangladesh payers to make significant gains with the ball were Rishad Hossain and Hasan Mahmud, as they have strengthened their places in the ICC rankings.