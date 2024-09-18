Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja came in for huge praise by India head coach Gautam Gambhir during the pre-match press conference ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh. This match of the two-Test series will begin in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium from September 19 onwards.

The combination of Ashwin and Jadeja has done exceptionally well over the years and deserves credit for India’s excellent home record in recent years.

Gautam Gambhir hails Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja for changing Indian fans’ perspective

“India is a batting-obsessed nation. But Bumrah, Ashwin, and Jadeja are changing that. Bumrah is smart in Test cricket. It is good these guys are changing the trend,” Gambhir was quoted by Express Sports.

We are fortunate to have Ashwin and Jadeja: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, India’s head coach, also commented on the effective spin combo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Gambhir believes that both have the potential to attack and defend, making them so lethal.

“First is the impact they can create on Day 1 and Day 5. You can’t pick one whether they will be effective on day 1. We are fortunate have Ashwin and Jadeja. They can bowl defensive as well as attack,” Gambhir stated.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja became India’s most successful bowling pair in Test cricket during the England series earlier this year. They went past Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh’s tally of 501 wickets between them.

R Ashwin has 277 wickets in 50 Test matches with Ravindra Jadeja. In Test cricket, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin have claimed 229 wickets together.

