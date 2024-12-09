The premier pace bowler of India, Jasprit Bumrah, over the years, has made a huge growth across the formats in the game as he has caught the attention in the ongoing five-match Test series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. He captain the Indian side, in the absence of Rohit Sharma, at the Optus Stadium in Perth during the opening game.

Jasprit Bumrah led the team from the front, where he won the ‘player of the match’ award with 5/30 in 18 overs during the first innings to help the side take a lead of 46 runs before claiming another brilliant bowling figure of 3/42 in 12 overs. He was clinical even with his leadership duties.

One of the biggest wonders of the pacer is how he manages such good rhythm and pace with just a few steps in, and that too with a unique action. He has developed himself as one of the finest bowlers in the world of cricket, as he displayed the elements that have helped him to come over as the present bowler.

“I don’t think a lot of people believed in me because they thought that this bowling action would not last for long. He’ll play for six months, seven months. So not a lot of people worked on me or, you know, gave me inputs that, you know, I think this is useful or you should stop doing that because. I don’t think they saw a lot of merit.” Jasprit Bumrah addressed this during a conversation with Fox Cricket during the third day of the second Adelaide Test match.

Jasprit Bumrah explains how his unorthodox technique helped in his growth

The 31-year-old pacer has collected 185 wickets in 81 Test innings at an average of below 20 and a strike rate of around 43. He is the only bowler since the Second World War to take more than 150 red-ball wickets at this average.

When it comes to the ODI format of the game, the veteran has grabbed 149 wickets in 88 innings at an average of 24 and a strike rate of around 30 with the help of six four-wicket hauls and a couple of five-wicket hauls.

“I think that worked out in my favor because. I was self-reliant then, and I had to have a lot of self-belief and find solutions on my own. So yes, nobody tried to change me, but nobody gave any extra solutions. So that worked out for the best in the greater interest, but then that helped me develop, you know.” Jasprit Bumrah informed how he always looks to allow his natural game to develop and speak for itself.

He is one of the greatest cricketers India has ever produced, and that comes on the back of how John Wright found him and made him play for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the 2013 season.

Jasprit Bumrah has also shed light on his unorthodox style and the reason for relying on it, as he remarked that getting into playing the game late has forced him to learn by watching.

“I started my cricket quite late. I was not a tearaway quickly because at six, or seven, I didn’t play cricket. I started cricket with the season ball, probably at 16 or 17. I’d got no formal coaching ever.” The Ahmedabad-born fast bowler claimed.

“So I learned everything through the television and, you know, somehow picked up cues and kept on finding my solutions. So that’s worked with me till date that, you know, I come into a setup. I rely on my instincts and gut.” Jasprit Bumrah concluded.