There is no development on the final announcement of the schedule for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, staged to take place from the second week of February in Pakistan. But the recent reports have claimed that the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has granted the hybrid model proposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the event.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, has assured that the PCB will be getting full support from them regarding the issues of the hosting of the Champions Trophy and also noted that the country should look to keep self-respect in dealing with the matter as the reports of NDTV have made.

The patron-in-chief of the PCB, Sharif, has also highlighted that it wasn’t just about the money but also about the sentiments of the public, which should be taken into consideration for the entire matter. The BCCI, a few days ago, wrote to the ICC, on their decision to refuse travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

Also Read: Watch- Mitchell Marsh Controversially Survives LBW Call After TV Umpire Errs With DRS Review; India Left Stunned

The Blue Brigade and the Green Brigade haven’t played any bilateral series since 2012, while the last visit for the former across the border came during the 2008 Asia Cup.

They have looked to activate the hybrid model, which will allow them to play their portion of the games at a neutral venue. The PCB has already renovated three of its popular grounds the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the National Stadium in Karachi, and the Rawalpindi Stadium.

Mohsin Naqvi gets full support on their decision from Pakistan’s PM

The top ICC reports have claimed that the global governing body for the game has reached a point where they have decided that by allowing the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy in Dubai, they have agreed that similar arrangements will be made in the upcoming ICC events till 2027, even in India.

Naqvi, on December 08, briefed that Sharif has spoken on the behind-the-scenes and the PCB didn’t spill the beans on revealing the details of the meetings.

“The Prime Minister assured his complete support to the PCB on the issue and appreciated the stance taken by the (PCB) chairman on India refusing to play in Pakistan in the mega-event.” The reports have expressed.

The Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Naqvi, mentioned that he was told by Sharif about not being fully dependent on money as they would look to deal with the matter with self-respect and pride.

“The stance adopted by the PCB reflects the feelings of all Pakistanis when it comes to the Champions Trophy after the refusal of India to play in Pakistan.” The Geo TV quoted the premier as telling Naqvi in the meeting.

Also Read: ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Announcement Delayed; To Be Discussed In Upcoming Meeting

Another report has informed that Naqvi met the PM of Pakistan on short notice to inform them about their next step, as the BCCI was not ready to accept the ‘fusion formula’ proposed by both the PCB and the ICC.

“Naqvi wanted to keep the PM updated and get his approval if the PCB decides to break the deadlock with any tough decision on the tournament.” The reports explained.

The ICC headquarters in Dubai has been the place of discussion around the fusion formula for hosting the upcoming ICC events for the next few years. India is going to host the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 and the Champions Trophy 2029, besides co-hosting the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with Sri Lanka and the 2031 ODI World Cup with Bangladesh.