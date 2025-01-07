The biggest concern for the Indian side currently is the injury status of their premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, who didn’t look smooth in the first innings of the fifth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and never turned up with the ball in their second innings. That was the period that increased the heartbeat of the Indian fans.

Prasidh Krishna, the lanky pacer of the side, reckoned that it was a back spasm for the fast bowler, which Jasprit Bumrah later confirmed at the end of the red-ball contest and believed that he felt a bit discomfort on the second day’s play just after the end of the lunch break and decided to check with the medical team.

The Ahmedabad-born also noted that it would be very important to respect the body to keep it in good shape. The pacer is still in Australia after the end of the Sydney Test, which was rolled over in around three days.

Jasprit Bumrah in major doubt of missing Champions Trophy 2025- reports

The next biggest event for the blue brigade is the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is around 40 days to go, as the Indian side takes on Bangladesh in their opening game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, the venue where they will play all of their games till being alive. But will they have the services of Jasprit Bumrah for the contest?

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar Keeps This Condition For Rohit Sharma’s Test Future After Poor BGT 2024-25

The 31-year-old finished the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 with the help of 32 wickets in nine innings at an average of 13.06 and a strike rate of 28.37 with the help of two four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls at the best bowling figure of 6/76 in an inning. He bowled 151.2 overs in nearly six weeks.

The head coach of the Indian side, Gautam Gambhir, was asked to update the fitness status of the pacer during the post-match press conference.

“Not at the moment, honestly, because the medical team is working on him. So, we will give you the right update at the right time.” The former left-handed opening batter is highlighted in the presser.

The reports of the Sports Tak have revealed that Jasprit Bumrah has been consulting his personal doctor, who operated on him in New Zealand along with the BCCI team. The exact nature of the injury and the status will be known in the coming few days when the doctors will have to make the final call on the pacer’s rehabilitation process.

“What he (Jasprit Bumrah) has to do and what suggestions he has to take this is all between BCCI doctors and his doctor who had operated on him in New Zealand, you will know in some days the exact nature of the injury and status.” The source informed as quoted by Sports Tak.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Ditched!! This India Star Appreciated As ‘The Greatest’ By Sachin Tendulkar In BGT 2024-25

“Everything depends on him. He is in touch with doctors, and he will be assessed further to know the exact injury and level, if he requires rest, he will be given there is no doubt about it, but before that, we need to know his exact injury then only doctors will decide the next step call will be taken accordingly, as of now We can hope and wish that he recovers soon.” The report added.

Jasprit Bumrah is confirmed to miss the T20I series at home against England and is expected to be away for the three-match ODI series against the same opponent, as the reports have suggested. Even if he doesn’t play the group game of the Champions Trophy, India can aim to get him back for the knockouts if they qualify.