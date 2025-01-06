The former Indian captain, Sunil Gavaskar, has reckoned that the future of the regular Test captain, Rohit Sharma, should be clear in the selector’s mind of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, he raised the question if the Nagpur-born should be given another chance in the longest format after his terrible performance in the last few months.

Rohit came into the Australia series with the help of 91 runs in six innings at an average of 15.10 with the help of one half-century that came during the second innings of the opening Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He had a terrible time in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, shouldering on just 31 runs in five innings at an average of 6.20.

This led the veteran to opt out of the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), as the side was led by their premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. However, they went on to lose by six wickets to lose the five-match series by a 3-1 margin.

Sunil Gavaskar, the former opening batter of the side, was asked to share his view on the probable future of the Mumbai batter in the longest format.

“If he had been a selector, you don’t have a vote as a captain but are a co-opted member of the selection committee, would he have given another chance to a player who performed like this? If you say, yes, you would have given another chance to such a player, then it’s different.” Sunil Gavaskar expressed this during a discussion on Star Sports.

Sunil Gavaskar brings this factor for Rohit Sharma’s future Test selection

The Mumbai-born pointed out that the struggling returns of the right-handed batter in the last six Tests were evident. Rohit finished the previous year 2024, with the help of just 619 runs in 26 innings at an average of 24.76 and a strike rate of 63.03 with the help of two centuries and as many half-centuries at the best score of 131 runs. That was his lowest-ever average in the format in 12 months.

“If some other player had so many failures, three Test matches against New Zealand and three Test matches here, and you would have said you wanted to pick him, it’s different, or else the thing is clear in front of the selection committee.” Sunil Gavaskar highlighted.

The age factor has also been working against the opening batter. At 37, it becomes so tough for an individual to vote for his place in the side.

“The second thing is about the age. It’s different if someone is 25 or 26 years of age. Whatever, I have said previously, it’s not about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, or (Ravichandran) Ashwin, I am saying that the next World Test Championship cycle is starting in June. It will be a series in England.” Sunil Gavaskar shed light.

India has been disqualified from the race to the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final qualification. They will start their next cycle with the five-match red-ball series in England in June 2025.

The renowned commentator, Sunil Gavaskar, added that only players who are likely to be at the top of their game should be considered for the England trip.

“Then, when the final will be after two years in June 2027, will all these players be available for that? By available, I mean whether they will be fit to play, whether they will be fit performance-wise. If not, I would stay start afresh from the England series.” Sunil Gavaskar concluded.