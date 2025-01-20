The premier Indian fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, has been kept for the 15-member squad of the national side for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to begin on February 19, where the blue brigade will play all of their encounters at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

Since the end of the fifth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, where Jasprit Bumrah left the field in their first innings of bowling and didn’t return to the field in the fourth innings, the speculation grew on his back injury, as he claimed that he would be important for him to focus on his body.

The Gujarat-born has been named in the squad with an asterisk against his name, reckoning subject to fitness. The chairman of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, highlighted that the fast bowler wouldn’t be fit to play the first two ODIs against England on February 06 and 09, as he suffered back spasms.

Jasprit Bumrah is to have scans on February 02 to confirm his fitness

Jasprit Bumrah is the leader of India’s pace department and perhaps the most essential team member. In 88 innings, the right-arm bowler has picked up 149 wickets at an average of 23.55 and a strike rate of 30.7 with the help of six four-wicket hauls and a couple of five-wicket hauls with the best bowling figure of 6/19 in an inning.

“With Bumrah, we are waiting to hear about his fitness and when he’s likely to be available. I don’t think he [Bumrah] is likely to be fit for the first couple of games [of the England series], at least from what we gather. We will probably hear more in the next week or so about his fitness.” Agarkar expressed in Mumbai while announcing the Indian squad for the England series and the Champions Trophy 2025.

The Delhi pacer, who made his national debut in the BGT 2024-25 and is part of the T20I series against the Jos Buttler-led side, has been kept as the cover for the bilateral engagement.

Agarkar mentioned that he has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to send out a media release regarding the medical report, as per ESPNcricinfo, which is a stress injury. Though the first round didn’t reveal the fracture, the workload in the five Tests in Australia, where he bowled 151.2 overs in nine innings to enjoy 32 wickets at an average of 13.06, seems to be the main reason behind it.

The advice of the medical experts has pushed Jasprit Bumrah to rest for another five weeks since the end of the Sydney Test on January 05, after which he is expected to undergo the scans on February 02 to determine if he can return to action.

“I know he (Jasprit Bumrah) was asked to offload for five weeks of bowling, which is early first week of February if I’m not wrong. And we’ll probably find out a bit more around that time what exactly and with regards to what his medical condition is.” The former Indian all-rounder informed in the presser.

“I‘m sure BCCI might just put something out from the physio itself. It should come from the medical department than me trying to explain what exactly is wrong with him. But that’s the time frame that we’ve been told. And hopefully, he’s okay after that.” Agarkar responded.

The chairman of selectors also highlighted that if Jasprit Bumrah doesn’t recover in time for the ICC event, then they would ‘have a chat’ around the replacement.