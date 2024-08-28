The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, has been elected unopposed as the new chair, replacing New Zealand’s Greg Barclay, as the former looks to take charge of the new role on December 01.

At the age of 35, Jay Shah is now the youngest-ever ICC chief to hold the post, after Barclay, who had been in the position for two terms since 2020, decided to deny his third term for the post, as the board of directors decided to file the nominators for the next chief until August 27.

But, if more than one candidate was nominated for an election, then there could have been an election, but Shah was the only nominee and was granted the badge by the members. He also joins Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar to be the fifth Indian to head the ICC.

Jay Shah looks forward to cricket’s exposure in the Olympics at LA 2008

The former BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, began his journey as the cricket administrator in the state of Gujarat in 2009, after which he became the secretary of Indian cricket in October 2019. It was a couple of years back when he became a part of the ICC’s influential Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) committee and was appointed as its chair last year.

He has revealed how excited he has been for the position, as he looks forward to working with the ICC team and the other members to globalize the game around the world.

“I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council. I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket.” Jay Shah remarked in an ICC statement.

“We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before.” The 35-year-old continued.

The biggest inclusion of the game is in the upcoming Olympics at LA 2028, as Jay Shah wants to drive the sport forward for the growth of the game.

“While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways.” The veteran narrated.

The BCCI has also released a statement where the youngest-ever new ICC chief has touched on prioritizing Test cricket and bringing more resources to the women’s game and differently-abled cricket.

“I would also like to work towards setting up a separate program for talent search during my tenure, and I look forward to your support in this program.” Jay Shah shared in the statement. “While the T20 is a naturally exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it forms the bedrock of our game. We must see to it that cricketers are driven to longer format and our efforts will be channelized towards this goal.”

The experienced member was also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) between 2021 and 2024, as he now leaves his BCCI secretary position for the ICC post.

“I eagerly anticipate a tenure rich with collaborative efforts, striving to dismantle the barriers that have hindered cricket’s progress. Every challenge we face is an opportunity in disguise, and together, we will transform adversity into triumph. Let’s embark on this incredible journey, hand in hand, united by our passion for cricket and our belief in its extraordinary potential.” Jay Shah concluded.