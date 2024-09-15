With Jay Shah becoming the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the idea of the Afro-Asia Cup could become a possibility, which was last played in 2007. In this process, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah can partner with Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi to represent the same side. It’s not impossible but, can take a long shot.

In the last few weeks, there have been a few changes in the cricket administrations, as the BCCI president, Jay Shah, is set to take over the ICC chairman role from December 01, while the current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, expected to assume the top position of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Cricbuzz has reported that a couple of years ago, the negotiations of restarting the Afro-Asia Cup had started by Jay Shah, who, by then, was the head of the ACC. The discussions have been going on since 2022, but for that to happen, a significant amount of work needs to take place.

Shaheen Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah can bowl together in Afro-Asia Cup

The very first edition of the Afro-Asia Cup was played in Centurion and Durban in the year 2005, followed by the second edition in 2007 in Chennai and Bengaluru. The arrangement was to extend the tournament for three seasons, but the final season couldn’t start because of the issues with the broadcasters.

Also Read: “Stay Away From MS Dhoni”- CSK Star Shares Angry Story Of 5-time IPL Winning Captain

The final of the 2005 season at Kingsmead was washed out after the Asia XI bowled out the African side for just 106. Zaheer Khan and Shoaib Akhtar shared the new ball, as the Indian left-arm pacer finished with 3/21 in his ten overs. Both the openers of the Asia XI, Shahid Afridi and Virender Sehwag, were dismissed early before the game was called off due to rain.

The second edition saw the Asia XI winning the Afro-Asia Cup in the final, which took place in Chennai. Thanks to the centuries from Mahela Jayawardene (107) and an unbeaten 139-run knock from MS Dhoni, guided them to 331/8 in their 50-overs. Ab de Villiers, opening the batting, smashed a 70-run knock in 63 deliveries, while their captain Justin Kemp belted 86 runs in 76 balls but fell short by 13 runs in the end.

“We have tried to revive the Afro-Asia Cup. Jay was on board, and Mahinda Villupuram (head of Malaysia Cricket and current ICC director) actively participated in the discussions.” Sumod Damodar, a veteran ICC hand who has been contesting for the place of the CEC from the Associate nations and brought the idea of the tournament 17 years ago, expressed.

The plan, which was initiated by Jagmohan Dalmiya and Percy Sonn, saw a business model where 80% of the total revenue of the Afro-Asia Cup used to be generated to the African continent, while 10% was allocated to the cash-rich boards of Asia.

“That is the plan. We have yet to decide on the frequency – whether it will be annual or biennial. Much will depend on the calendar, the Future Tours Programme (FTP), and the international commitments of the players.” Damodar revealed recently.

The new plan suggests that both the bards will aim to engage at multiple levels, with matches taking place in three stages- the under-19, emerging, and pinnacle levels, the latter involving the current international players.

Also Read: Aggressive Virat Kohli Highlighted In India’s Practice Session Before 1st Test In Chennai

“My focus will continue to be total representation for all regions and all Associate members at all times. We need to bridge the gap with full members, establish sound platforms on all fronts, and progress AM development and growth.” Damodar, a member of CEC between 2017 and 2023, concluded.

The fans will be really happy and excited about the revival of the Afro-Asia Cup, as they can cheer for their players and share a bond between themselves.