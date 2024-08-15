BCCI secretary Jay Shah revealed that the Indian board “categorically said no” to the ICC’s offer to host the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in October.

Bangladesh is due to host the women’s T20 World Cup in October, and the country’s political upheaval has increased security fears, prompting plans to host the competition elsewhere if necessary.

The ICC has been considering a relocation since Bangladesh was rocked by violence and security issues during anti-government protests that resulted in numerous deaths and the dethronement of the Sheikh Hasina government.

An ICC official stated earlier this week that the situation in Bangladesh was being closely followed and that all options were still open.

“The ICC is closely monitoring developments in coordination with the Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB], their security agencies and our own independent security consultants. Our priority is the safety and well-being of all participants,” the ICC statement said.

While Bangladesh’s new interim government is making a last-ditch effort to save the tournament, strong travel advisories issued by the governments of several participating teams, including England, Australia, and India, are one of the most significant obstacles for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

'I flatly refused': Jay Shah on India hosting women's T20 World Cup

The BCCI has “categorically said no” to the ICC’s offer to host the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in October, according to their secretary Jay Shah. The ICC is expected to make the final decision on August 20.

With India out, Sri Lanka and UAE are potential hosts for the tournament, which will take place from October 3-20.

“They [ICC] have asked us if we would conduct the World Cup. I have categorically said no. We’re in the monsoon and on top of that we will host the Women’s ODI World Cup next year. I don’t want to give any kind of signals that I want to hold consecutive World Cups,” Shah told the Times of India.

Aside from security concerns, the Bangladesh Cricket Board is in trouble, with President Nazmul Hassan effectively out of office since the Awami League administration fell 10 days ago. Multiple BCB directors with political connections have remained out of reach.

