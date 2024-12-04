The Indian wicket-keeper batter, Jitesh Sharma, isn’t taking the burden of the price he has earned during the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) joined the bidding war quite late at INR 4.60 crore but extended it to INR 7 crore.

When the Punjab Kings (PBKS) used their right-to-match card for Jitesh Sharma, the RCB franchise threw up the price of INR 11 crore at the opponents, who were unable to grant it. In the very few editions, the right-handed batter has grabbed the center stage with his hard-hitting abilities at the fag end of the innings, which has helped him in getting an opportunity in the side.

The 31-year-old has smashed 100 T20I runs in seven innings at an average of 147.05, with the best score of 35. In the history of the 20-over tournament, he has nailed 730 runs in 36 innings at an average of around 23 with the help of 151.13 but is yet to celebrate a half-century.

In the previous season of the IPL in 2024, the batter has clubbed 187 runs in 12 innings for the Kings at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 131.69. He is determined to take the position of Dinesh Karthik but has eliminated the pressure of the price tag and considers it a new challenge.

“Whatever price is on my head; it doesn’t matter to me. I just want to play cricket, that’s it. It doesn’t add any pressure; it gives me a challenge and a thrill. It has given me confidence more than pressure, knowing that I am worth INR 11 crore. The fact that RCB has shown faith in me makes me confident and excited to play.” Jitesh Sharma addressed this during a recent interaction with Times of India.

Jitesh Sharma is excited to play under the captaincy of Virat Kohli in IPL 2025

Currently taking part in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024, the Vidarbha batter has displayed his capabilities in the game at a very consistent rate. The experienced batter is excited to be playing for the ‘Play Bold’ army as he is already excited to go through the emotions of the players.

“I am very excited to play in front of the fans because, right now, I am in Vizag, and I can see the loyalty and craziness of the fans towards the RCB. When I go to bat, I see fans shouting, ‘RCB, RCB, RCB!’ I can feel their enthusiasm, madness, and loyalty towards RCB. It will be fun, and I am very excited and thrilled to play in front of them.” Jitesh Sharma, who is the leader of the side in the ongoing SMAT 2024, expressed.

Generally, for the Indian side and the Punjab Kings in the IPL, the batter has walked up to the number six position in the batting order. However, he has emphasized the flexibility of the positions, stating that he is prepared to contribute at any stage.

“I don’t mind batting anywhere as long as it helps the team. I can bat anywhere, anytime, if the team demands- that’s my ideology, simple and clear.” Jitesh Sharma added.

The news of Virat Kohli potentially returning to lead the RCB side for the next season of the IPL was floating around, and the wicket-keeper batter has added fuel to the burning fire.

“It will be great to play under Virat Kohli. I would love to play under him because he is so energetic and enthusiastic, and he can push my limits. A person who is always involved in the game can inspire me to push my game further.” Jitesh Sharma shed light on him looking to learn consistency from the batter.