Urvil Patel, Gujarat batter, slammed the 4th fastest century in Indian cricket and made all the IPL franchises who snubbed him in the recent IPL 2025 auction regret. His performance came in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2024-25.

Five days after smashing a 28-ball century, Urvil wowed everyone with another magnificent century in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25. On November 27, Patel scored an unbeaten 113 runs off 35 balls to help Gujarat overcome Tripura by eight wickets.

And now, on Tuesday, December 3, Urvil Patel has once again struck attention with his magnificent batting in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 between Uttarakhand and Gujarat at the Emerald High School Ground in Indore.

Urvil Patel’s 115* helps Gujarat defeat Uttarakhand in SMAT 2024

His unbeaten innings included 8 boundaries and 10 maximums against Uttarakhand at the Emerald High School Ground in Indore.

His unbeaten innings of 115 runs off 41 balls helped Gujarat defeat Uttarakhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 game in Indore by chasing down the 183-run total in 14 overs with eight wickets in hand.

He shared a 72-run partnership with his opening partner Aarya Desai (23) before scoring an unbeaten 97 runs off 44 balls with Axar Patel (28) in Gujarat’s match against Uttarakhand.

🏆 Huge Congratulations to Gujarat Senior Men's Team! 🏏 What a spectacular victory over Uttarakhand CA in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy! 👏 Back-to-Back Centuries: Urvil Patel steals the show with a blistering 115 off 41 balls* (8 fours & 11 sixes) – pure dominance! 💯🔥… pic.twitter.com/9BgPuF1cjf — Gujarat Cricket Association (Official) (@GCAMotera) December 3, 2024

Gujarat’s triumph improved their Group B standing to 16 points from 5 games. They are now trailing the table topper, Saurashtra, who has 16 points from 5 games, although they have a higher net run rate (+1.869), whereas Gujarat’s NRR is +1.353.

Urvil Patel making waves in Indian cricket thanks to his aggressive batting records

Urvil Patel was overlooked in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He was acquired by Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023 at a base price of INR 20 lakh, but he did not get the chance to make his IPL debut.

He had recently smashed the fastest T20 ton by an Indian off just 28 balls against Tripura and now smashed another century in consecutive matches. He also broke his record for the highest individual score by a Gujarat batter in T20 cricket by scoring 115* runs off 41 balls against Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

