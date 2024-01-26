Joe Root Removes Sachin Tendulkar From Peak Position In This India vs England Record

England batsman Joe Root has broken a prominent record of Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. Joe Root has become the highest run-getter in India vs England Tests. The England Test specialist broke this record during Day 1 of the ongoing India vs England 1st Test.

Joe Root failed to come up with a good knock in IND vs ENG 1st Test. The right-handed batsman scored 29 off 60 balls including one boundary. He became a victim of spinner Ravindra Jadeja. The left-arm spinner dismissed him through a catch at short fine leg by Jasprit Bumrah.

Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar With Most Runs In IND vs ENG Tests

However, Root’s 29 runs were enough to break batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs between India and England in Tests. Joe Root now accounts for 2555 runs across 26 Tests. During his active career, Sachin Tendulkar slammed 2535 runs against England in 32 Tests.

If we make a detailed comparison, the England batter surpassed Tendulkar’s mark in 46 innings. Tendulkar took 53 innings to reach his mark of 2535 runs against England. Root also has a better batting average of 62.31 than Tendulkar, who averages 51.73 vs England.

Root has slammed 9 tons and 10 fifties against India. Tendulkar stormed 7 tons and 13 fifties in the India vs England Tests. The former England Test skipper also slammed a double ton in IND vs ENG Tests. However, Tendulkar’s top knock was 193 runs versus England.

Sunil Gavaskar, Alastair Cook, Virat Kohli Follow Joe Root In The List

Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar takes the 3rd spot on this list with 2483 runs in 38 Tests. Former England skipper Alastair Cook grabs the 4th spot with 2431 runs in 30 Tests vs India. Virat Kohli is on the 5th spot with 1991 runs in 28 Tests against England.

Hence, Virat Kohli is the closest active Indian batter who can surpass Joe Root from the record for most runs in India vs England Tests. However, he falls more than 500 runs behind and it will take a lot of effort to overpower Root from the peak spot.

England Post 246-10 vs India In 1st Innings

Meanwhile, the England team succumbed to Team India’s bowling attack in the IND vs ENG 1st Test. Opting to bat first, England piled up 246-10 on the scoreboard in 1st innings. Ben Stokes was the only batter to score a half-century of 70 for England. The rest batters failed to score a fifty.

Indian spinners grabbed a lot of limelight in IND vs ENG 1st Test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin hunted 3 wickets each. Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah got 2 scalps each to bundle out England.

India lost the opener and captain Rohit Sharma for 24. Jack Leach dismissed him to give England their first breakthrough. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a wonderful knock of 73 runs for the team. Shubman Gill and Jaiswal take the crease. India reached 119-1 at the stumps of Day 1.