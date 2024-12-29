The spare wicket-keeper batter for Australia, Josh Inglis, has suffered a huge injury blow in the form of a low-grade calf strain while fielding during the fourth of the five-match series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This potentially rules him out of the fifth red-ball clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), starting on January 03, 2025.

Josh Inglis was the only spare batter of the side in the squad on the third day after the all-rounder Beau Webster was released to play the Big Bash League (BBL) on December 28. The wicket-keeper shared fielding duties for the national side along with Sean Abbott, but the former suffered the injury as the statement of Cricket Australia reveals.

The Western Australian was unlikely to be part of the side in the New Year’s Test apart from a last-minute injury, with the top order of the home side getting full form and rhythm at the MCG game. Alex Carey has been in good touch with the bat and the keeping of gloves.

The expectation from the home selectors is to have Josh Inglis fit for the upcoming two Tests in Sri Lanka where there is a possibility of him making a Test debut during the first red-ball game in Galle on January 29.

Josh Inglis out of fifth Sydney Test; expected to be fit for Sri Lanka trip

However, the injury has been a major blow for the Perth Scorchers during the Big Bash League, as he was allowed to be part of the first two fixtures out of four for the side against Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades as those fixtures were between the break of Christmas between the third and fourth BGT Test.

Josh Inglis has been part of 58 games in the first-class format, where he has smashed 3095 runs in 96 innings at an average of 36.41 and a strike rate of 64.99 with the help of seven centuries and 12 half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 153 runs. In his recent encounter against New South Wales (NSW), the right-handed batter drilled 41 and 25.

The 29-year-old will only have 22 days to recover from his current calf injury before their Test squad departs to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a pre-tour camp before the first Test. Cricket Australia has also declared that a replacement batter will be announced to join the squad before the fifth game in Sydney.

“Josh Inglis sustained a low-grade calf strain while fielding on day two of the fourth Test match against India and will leave the squad to undergo rehabilitation. A replacement in the squad for the fifth Test match in Sydney will be announced in due course. Josh Inglis is anticipated to be available for Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka, which follows the home Test Series.” The CA statement disclosed.

It openers the door for Nathan McSweeney to be back in the side after his drop from the fourth fixtures. He can bat in multiple positions despite being dropped for Sam Konstas during the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. The latter smashed an entertaining knock of 60 runs in 65 balls, having taken on one of the premier Indian pacers, Jasprit Bumrah.

Webster remains in the squad and is available for his potential debut, along with Jhye Richardson and Abbott as the fast bowling covers. There could be an injury cloud over the left-arm pacer of the side, Mitchell Starc, and the final decision is expected to be made on the eve of the Sydney Test.