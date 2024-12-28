The former head coach of the Australian side, Justin Langer, has been in awe of watching the star Indian batter, Virat Kohli, as he praised the hard work of the veteran during the second day of the fourth Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Delhi-born is the fourth leading run-getter in international cricket with the help of 27260 runs in 606 innings at an average of 52 and a strike rate of around 80 with the help of 81 centuries and 141 half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 254-runs.

Justin Langer has reckoned that he would be putting his life and last penny into the Indian superstar, having played the game with some of the greatest in the past, along with Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara, Steve Waugh, and others. He has, over the years, backed Kohli to do well all the time.

The veteran was in the commentary box with Mark Nicholas when he made the comment and felt it had been a privilege to be sharing the ground with Tendulkar, but for his life and last dollar, it would be Virat Kohli, whom he would be glued to be batting.

“You asked me, Mark, why I said yesterday that Virat Kohli is the best player that I have ever seen. There were a few raised eyebrows, but he is. We talk about Sachin.” The former opening batter for Australia expressed on the second day’s play in the MCG Test.

“It was one of the privileges of my life to play against Sachin Tendulkar and, of course, with Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara. If I had my last rupee or my last dollar, I would pay to watch Brian Lara bat, but if I had my life and my last dollar, and both of them together, I would have Virat Kohli batting for me.” Justin Langer added to the conversation.

“I f I had to put my money on, Virat Kohli would be the on e”- Justin Langer

This is not the first time the veteran was in awe of the 36-year-old. Kohli was the captain against Langer’s Australia side during the BGT 2018-19 when India earned their first Test series victory down under. In the same series, Kohli smashed a crazy century at the Optus Stadium in Perth when the Western Australian called him ‘The best player to see in life.’ The same batter carried India home with a special knock of unbeaten 82 runs against Pakistan at the MCG during the T20 World Cup 2022.

Justin Langer also stamped authority on his words as he felt that his appreciation for Virat has not been because of the expensive drives but the way he manages his shape in the middle, including the fielding or leadership.

“The reason why I say that is not because of the expansive shots, his cover drives, or his hook shots. But you just saw, the way he is watching the ball, his running between the wicket, his fielding, his gladiatorial style of leadership.” The former left-handed batter highlighted.

“His elite fitness level, everything that he’s brought to the table. His numbers speak for themselves. You can never argue with data. That is why he is the best player I have ever seen. And we have seen a lot of them. But he is the one player, I think; if I had to put my money on, he would be the one.” Justin Langer concluded.

Virat Kohli was under pressure in the ongoing BGT 2024-25 but showed incredible patience for his 36 runs in 82 balls, leaving the deliveries outside the off-stump.