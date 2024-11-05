Kagiso Rabada, the South Africa pacer, is amongst the three players who have been nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees for October 2024. The names were unveiled on November 6, 2024.

The three players were picked based on their performances in October, as the month was filled with Test cricket with India, Pakistan, England, South Africa, and Bangladesh clashing in red-ball cricket.

First Nominee: Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

South Africa won their first Test series in Asia, as they white-washed Bangladesh 2-0 in their own home. And the main reason for South Africa’s win was pacer Kagiso Rabada, who picked 14 wickets in 2 Tests.

Kagiso Rabada restored his position at the top of the ICC Men’s Test Bowlers rankings after an outstanding performance with the ball in the two Tests he played. He took 14 wickets in two Tests, including two blazing five-wicket hauls away in Bangladesh.

Kagiso Rabada began his first innings with a fine three-wicket haul. But he had kept his best for the second innings, when he unleashed six devastating blows to Bangladesh, leaving the Proteas hitters to chase down 106 for the victory. Kagiso Rabada finished with match figures of 9/72 as his team cruised to victory.

The 29-year-old was at his cruel best in the second Test, scoring a superb 5/37 to help the Proteas opt for a follow-on and secure their largest-ever victory by an innings. Kagiso Rabada was selected Player of the Series due to his outstanding efforts.

Second Nominee- Noman Ali (Pakistan)

Pakistan defeated England 2-1 in the three-Test series after a humiliating innings defeat in the first Test. They resorted to spin pitches in Rawalpindi and Multan and Pakistan spinners spun out England batters with ease to register big wins in the last two Tests.

The inclusion of 38-year-old Noman Ali in Pakistan’s team was mocked, but he stepped up big for Pakistan against England, taking a combined 20 wickets at 13.85 in the second and third Tests to help the home side staged a stunning comeback and win the series.

Noman Ali bowled two game-changing spells, finishing with match statistics of 11/147 and 9/130, as Pakistan overcame their first-test deficit to break a three-year Test series drought at home.

With Pakistan’s batters setting England a 297-run target in the second Test, Noman wreaked havoc in his team’s defense. The left-arm orthodox bowler propelled himself to his best Test statistics, claiming 8/46 to lead Pakistan to their first test win at home since 2021.

In the third Test, Noman Ali helped Salman Ali Agha reach his century and score 45 runs himself. Then with the ball, he picked a six-fer as England was bundled out for just 112 runs.

Third Nominee- Mitchell Santner (New Zealand)

Mitchell Santner, a self-proclaimed part-time cricketer and full-time golfer, rocked India badly in the second test of the three-match series. This match was played in Pune on a rank turner, and Santner, who never picked more than 3 wickets in an innings in Tests before, rattled the opposition batters.

The southpaw decimated the Indian lineup in both innings of the second Test, taking two five-wicket hauls and his best-ever Test stats, all at an impressive average of 12.07.

After scoring 33 in the first innings to help New Zealand reach 259, Santner ripped through the hosts for a decisive 103-run lead, taking 7-53 – his highest in an innings.

Defending 359 in the fourth innings, the 32-year-old added six wickets to his total. Santner finished the Test with 13/157 and was named Player of the Match for his efforts.

