The phase of ‘taking something like a duck to water’ can easily define the way Kamindu Mendis has started his Test career in the last two years, where he has been so consistent with the bat around the world. Coming into the middle order of Sri Lanka’s Test batting line-up, the left-handed batter has already broken so many records comfortably.

During the second recently finished red-ball game against the Blackcaps at the Galle Cricket Stadium, Kamindu Mendis celebrated his fifth century of the format with a career-best unbeaten 182 runs. He has also joined Don Bradman in achieving the fastest 1000-run mark in the five-day format.

At the moment, the 26-year-old has notched up 1004 runs in 13 innings at an average of 91.27 and a strike rate of over 65, shouldering on four half-centuries and five centuries. Whether it’s in Bangladesh or England or at home, he has enjoyed success in all conditions.

Dhananjaya de Silva hails Kamindu Mendis for his incredible start in Test cricket

The red-ball captain of the Sri Lankan side, Dhananjaya de Silva, has praised the resilience and composure of the all-rounder and believes that he could go on to play at the number five position in the batting order for a long time.

When Kamindu Mendis was scoring runs freely in England and started brilliantly with a century at Old Trafford in Manchester during the opening Test, the talks were to promote him to the top order. But, the management decided to keep him in his usual position.

Coming into the home Test match against the Kiwis, they promoted Dinesh Chandimal to the number three position, and the veteran wicket-keeper batter put up a century beside his name in the second Test.

“I think Kamindu Mendis at five can play the long innings, and I can finish the game at number six.” The leader of the side expressed during the end of the Test series against the Tim Southee-led side, which they won with a 2-0 margin.

The start has been incredible for the batter, but it will be important for him to carry on the same phase when he gets going deep, in his Test career. Having started so well, the opponents will start to bring different methods and techniques in the game to dismiss him, and it will be the job of the Galle-born to develop his skills more.

“I am enjoying scoring runs, especially since Galle is my hometown. It’s a great pleasure to score 1000 runs so quickly, but we have to improve day by day.” Kamindu Mendis highlighted at the end of the game.

When it comes to his performance in Galle, the youngster has enjoyed an average of over 120 in the Test matches. Kamindu Mendis has collected 370 runs in three games with a couple of centuries.

Tim Southee, the New Zealand captain, has addressed the conditions as spinners’ paradise and admitted that they knew it would always going to be challenging.

“It’s a tough place to come for a foreign team, and Sri Lanka played some great cricket.” The veteran pacer said after they slipped to seventh place in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Kamindu Mendis has been batting superbly, and Sri Lanka hasn’t needed him much with the ball in hand so far. But, he is someone who made his name, having the ability to bowl with both the right and left hand. The next mission, for him, will be the upcoming two-match Test series in South Africa.