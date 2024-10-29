Kane Williamson, former captain of New Zealand, will miss the third Test against India as well due to his groin injury. New Zealand leads the three-Test series 2-0, winning their maiden Test series in India. The Tom Latham-led side won the first Test in Bengaluru by 8 wickets and then won in Pune by 113 runs.

Williamson experienced the groin injury on a trip to Sri Lanka last month, right before the India series. He wasn’t part of the New Zealand squad for the first two Tests as well and stayed back in New Zealand to continue his rehab.

Kane Williamson played in both two Tests against Sri Lanka in the previous Test series. He slammed 138 runs in 4 innings with 1 half-century.

Despite Kane Williamson’s absence, New Zealand made history by winning the first two Tests – in Bengaluru and Pune – and delivering India their first Test series loss at home since 2012, snapping their 18-game winning streak on home turf.

Kane Williamson targets England Tests at home to make his return

Kane Williamson will not travel to India for the last Test of the existing series to protect his fitness for the forthcoming three-Test series against England at home, which begins on November 28. According to a NZC announcement, he is taking a “cautious approach” while rehabilitating his groin injury in New Zealand.

“Kane continues to show good signs, but isn’t quite ready to jump on a plane and join us. While things are looking promising, we think the best course of action is for him to stay in New Zealand and focus on the final part of his rehabilitation so he’ll be good to go for England.

The England series is still a month away so taking the cautious approach now will ensure he is ready for the first Test in Christchurch,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

The series will commence with the opening game on November 28 in Christchurch. The third and final game will take place from December 14 to 18 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Squad News | Kane Williamson will not travel to India for the third Test in Mumbai to ensure he his fit for the upcoming three-Test series against England 🏏 #CricketNationhttps://t.co/HpqP4w6Ufp — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 29, 2024

With their victory in the upcoming Test series against India, New Zealand has changed the equation for the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final. They are now a strong contender for the final, along with a few other teams.

New Zealand ranks fourth in the ICC World Test Championship points standings, with a victory percentage of 50.0. They trail India (62.82), Australia (62.50), and Sri Lanka (55.55).

The other two teams in contention for the final are South Africa and Pakistan. England, Bangladesh, and the West Indies have all dropped out of contention for the World Cup final. As a result, beating England at home will increase New Zealand’s chances of reaching the final.

