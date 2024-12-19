South Africa’s preferred Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the remainder of the Pakistan ODI series due to an injury, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on December 19, 2024.

Keshav Maharaj suffered a groin strain during the warm-ups for the ODI series. He was then declared out of the series opener and had to be withdrawn from the squad sheet shortly before the start of the first ODI in Paarl on Tuesday.

The spinner got more scans on Wednesday to determine the seriousness of the injury.

Despite his injury, South Africa included Maharaj in two key home matches in the final series of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. The Proteas are presently leading the standings with a PCT of 63.330.

Senuran Muthusamy, a left-arm spin bowling allrounder, is the squad’s only other spinner.

South Africa must win one of the remaining two matches to qualify for the WTC 2025 final at Lord’s in June of next year. The first Test match will commence on December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Keshav Maharaj to return to Durban for rehab; Replacement named

On Thursday, Cricket South Africa confirmed that Keshav Maharaj will miss the remainder of the ODI series against Pakistan. Scans revealed he had sustained a left adductor strain.

“Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out for the remainder of the One-Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan after scans revealed a left adductor strain,” CSA posted on X.

Furthermore, CSA confirmed that Bjorn Fortuin has been named as a replacement for Maharaj in the South Africa squad for Pakistan ODIs. Bjorn Fortuin last played in an ODI against Ireland in October. The left-arm spinner has taken 13 wickets in 11 matches, with an average of 29.85 and an economy rate of 4.83.

Cricket South Africa confirmed that Keshav Maharaj will return to Durban for rehabilitation and will be examined prior to the first test against Pakistan.

“He will return home to Durban for rehabilitation and will be reassessed ahead of the first Test against Pakistan. Bjorn Fortuin has been named as his replacement for the final two ODIs,” the statement added.

The Pakistan squad leads the ODI series 1-0 after winning the first match. Saim Ayub struck a superb hundred, and Salman Agha contributed with both bat and ball to help the team win. The second ODI will be played at Cape Town on Thursday, December 19.

South Africa’s Updated ODI Squad for Pakistan Series

Temba Bavuma (Captain), Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (Wicketkeeper), Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

