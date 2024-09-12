The former Bangladesh all-rounder, Khaled Mahmud, has stepped down from his position as the director of their cricket board, as the CEO of BCB, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, confirmed the news on Wednesday (September 11). The veteran becomes the latest member of the board to move on from his role after Jala Yunus and Naimur Rahman called their time over the past few weeks.

Ahmed Sajjadul was removed from the position of the board director, as it has been informed that Khaled Mahmud had sent an email to the board to give them the news of him stepping down from the director role to bring an end to his 11 years in the chair.

Throughout the last one and half years, Khaled Mahmud has been offered numerous roles in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), as at the time of his departure, he was the game development chairman and the cricket operation’s vice-chairman.

Bangladesh looks for new BCB director after Khaled Mahmud steps down

The Dhaka-born featured in 12 Test matches and 77 ODI games for the Bangladesh side, where he scored over 1200 runs at an average of around 15 with one half-century for the national side. With the ball in hand, he had also collected 80 wickets in international cricket with a best figure of 4/19 in an innings.

Also Read: PSL Franchises In Conflict with PCB Over Direct Clash With IPL; Seek Player Availability Assurance

Having completed his eighth year of career for the national side, Khaled Mahmud became the team manager of the side in 2006, followed by his appointment as the assistant coach under Jamie Siddons three years later before becoming the board director in 2013.

Sujan, nicknamed Mahmud, however, continued to serve as the coach of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). Returning to the manager role of the ‘Tigers’ in 2015, the veteran became the selector of the side when the BCB chief Nazmul Hassan expanded the selection committee in 2016.

When the current head coach of the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side, Chandika Hathurusingha, left the job in 2017, Khaled Mahmud became the technical director of the Bangladesh side, besides also contributing to the role of the head coach in early 2018. The multiple roles of a single person raised a question of conflict of interest among the board but the 53-year-old continued to stay in his position.

When Bangladesh played a 50-over series in Sri Lanka in 2019, the all-rounder returned as the interim coach of the side and continued to be the director of the board through to the 2023 World Cup in India, when he expressed his disappointment for the very first time in that role.

“I had a technical role even at the last World Cup when I could speak to players. But this time, I am keeping myself away. I am not enjoying this role as the head of the delegation.” Khaled Mahmud expressed during the campaign. “I am just roaming around, playing the role of a guardian to the players. I am taking care of discipline, but this is not my work.”

Also Read: Javagal Srinath’s Match Referee Report To Decide Greater Noida’s Fate As International Venue Post AFG V NZ Fiasco

He had a lot of success in that role, as he is known as one of the architects of the Bangladesh U-19 side, which won the World Cup in 2020, beating India in the final in South Africa. He has also won the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with the Dhaka Dynamites in 2016 and several DPL titles with Ambani Limited, including the 2023-24 season.

The board will now look for someone new for the director role in the future.