KL Rahul Set To Reunite With RCB As Reports Suggest He Likely To Part Ways LSG Ahead Of IPL 2025

KL Rahul is likely to return to his home franchise of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and sever ties with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the IPL 2025. This report comes ahead of the BCCI- IPL franchises meeting on July 30.

IPL 2024 saw a huge controversy when LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was captured on camera berating captain KL Rahul openly on the ground in front of everyone. This was after LSG lost a crucial game to Sunrisers Hyderabad when the SRH chased down 165 runs in only 9.4 overs to win by 10 wickets.

Days after the incident, Goenka put an end to speculations of a breach between him and Rahul by hosting the LSG captain for dinner at his Delhi home. Rahul and Goenka hugged one other heartily in an internet-breaking moment, while the LSG captain smiled broadly.

Later, LSG assistant coach Lance Klusener dismissed any conjecture surrounding the event, claiming that there had been no discussions concerning Rahul’s future as franchise captain.

KL Rahul set to join Virat Kohli and captain RCB in IPL 2025

However, as per a Dainik Jagran report, Rahul’s relationship with LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka has taken a turn for the worse. The national daily also suggested that Rahul could rejoin Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the next season, with the franchise looking for an Indian star to head the team.

Du Plessis took over as captain of RCB for the 2022 IPL season, succeeding Virat Kohli. With Rahul at 32, he could be a long-term option for RCB. The 32-year-old hitter has served as captain before. He has not only captained LSG but also India in several international matches.

Furthermore, Dinesh Karthik’s retirement has created a potential opening for the wicketkeeper position in the RCB starting XI. Rahul might be an ideal candidate for that position because his wicketkeeping has developed tremendously over the years.

Rahul started his IPL career at RCB in 2013 and was later part of the 2016 squad that made the final.

