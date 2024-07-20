The former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has made a brutal comment in the social media post of a Pakistan content creator who looked to ask the fans if the former World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni is better than the current Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Dhoni is one of the greatest captains in the history of the game, especially in the white-ball formats, as he is the only captain to win three ICC tournaments- the 2007 T20 World Cup, the Champions Trophy in the 2013 and the ODI World Cup in 2011 at home, besides his many memorable performances with the bat in hand.

Rizwan has done decent work for Pakistan across the formats but it would be quite early to make a comparison of him with the veteran Dhoni, and that too after him opening the batting or coming at the top order, while the Jharkhand-born coming in the lower-middle order for the lion’s share of his career.

‘It’s unbelievable’- Justin Langer on the craze of MS Dhoni

It started with the Pakistan sports content creator Farid Khan made a post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), where he put the images of both Rizwan and Dhoni and asked the fans to tell who was better between these two figures.

‘MS Dhoni or Mohammad Rizwan? Who is better? Tell me honestly.’ The user questioned the people on ‘X’.

The former team-mate of the Indian captain, Harbhajan Singh has made a brutal comment on the question, as he feels that despite Rizwan being a good player, playing with intent, comes nowhere close to being compared with Dhoni.

‘What r u smoking nowadays???? What a silly question to ask. Bhaiyo isko batao. DHONI bhut aage hai RIZWAN se Even if u will ask Rizwan he will give u an honest answer for this.’ Harbhajan replied on the same social media platform. ‘I like Rizwan he is good player who always play with intent.. but this comparison is wrong. DHONI no 1 even today in world cricket. None better than him behind stumps.’

Even after being a Jharkhand player, MS Dhoni has a different aura when he plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, as the fans go crazy with his arrival in the crease. He has also gifted the fans five trophies in the history of the league, with the very recent being in 2023.

In the very recent season, on the eve of the IPL 2024, the wicket-keeper batter handed over the leadership duties to the young opener of the side- Ruturaj Gaikwad. The former Australia opener and the coach of the Lucknow Super Giants, Justin Langer looked back at the moment when he realized the madness of MS Dhoni.

‘It’s extraordinary. I heard about it first; then we played them (CSK) twice. They came to Lucknow, and our capacity crowd (in the Ekana Stadium) is about 50,000, and honestly, there would have been 48,000 MS Dhoni number seven shirts.’ The left-handed batter told BBC Sport. ‘I couldn’t believe it, and then we went to CSK, and there wasn’t 98%; there was 100%. And it’s unbelievable. The hero worship in India is unbelievable.’

‘And look, I felt it when we played in India before as a player, particularly with Sachin Tendulkar. Then, when I was coaching with (Australia), Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni, But when you get over there, it’s unbelievable.’ Langer concluded.

The 43-year-old Dhoni has already finished his career in international cricket, having managed over 17000 runs across all three formats in around 550 games. Rizwan, on the other hand, has collected 7000 international runs in over 200 games.