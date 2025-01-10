The discussion around the regular Indian Test captain, Rohit Sharma, stepping down for the fifth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is yet to be finished. Manoj Tiwary, the former batter of the national side, felt that the Mumbai batter should have played the contest as a leader.

He also claimed that Rohit’s decision was his own, as the head coach of the blue brigade, Gautam Gambhir, won’t be able to drop either the Nagpur-born or Virat Kohli, despite their continuous slump in the longest format. The former managed just 31 runs in five innings at 6.20 with the best score of ten.

The acting captain of the side, Jasprit Bumrah, informed that their captain decided to take a break before Rohit clarified to the broadcaster that the visitors could not afford to carry two out-of-form batters in the playing eleven.

“I think Rohit Sharma took the decision. It was his own decision. I don’t think Gautam Gambhir will be able to drop Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. I think it was Rohit’s decision. Rohit should have played in Sydney because he was the captain.” Manoj Tiwary expressed during a recent interview on ‘The Hindustan Times.’

“He said he wasn’t scoring runs, so obviously, he wasn’t scoring runs, but others weren’t also doing so. Sometimes, you go to that mindset where you feel you must be dropped rather than someone else. You are just doubting your abilities and putting others’ abilities above you.” The former Bengal captain addressed.

Manoj Tiwary was stunned by Tanush Kotian’s selection over Jalaj Saxena in BGT 2024-25

The veteran reckoned that there is no doubt about the abilities of Rohit Sharma as batters and bowlers go through rough patches, along with the coaches. Tiwary also claimed that he wasn’t in favor of the Mumbai batter getting dropped, especially when the Test series was on the line.

Manoj Tiwary questioned the selection of off-spinner Tanush Kotian after the retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin during the third Gabba Test. He felt that the Kerala leg-spinner Jalaj Saxena, who has enjoyed 464 first-class wickets and 6834 runs in 145 games, should have got the opportunity.

“Tanush Kotian also got selected. I felt Jalaj Saxena would have been the right choice. He deserved that opportunity. BCCI should have respected such a cricketer who has been fabulous with his performances. Why did a player of his caliber not get a look in when Ashwin retired? How come Tanush Kotian came into the mix? These things are quite evident.” The 39-year-old reflected in the same interaction.

Manoj Tiwary dropped a bombshell by remarking that deserving candidates don’t get a chance because of not have any hand or voice to support them.

“We are failing to win every ICC tournament. Why we won’t be as successful as Australia as far as winning ICC tournaments are concerned? Why are we so happy after winning the ICC tournament after so long and acting like we won’t win shortly? We should believe, and we may win all the ICC tournaments.” Manoj Tiwary shed light.

The Howrah-born highlighted that despite having the proper facilities, India had not been able to get the deserving results, and if things were taken care of, then they would start winning many events. The interesting part now will be to see if both Virat and Rohit get selected for their upcoming five-match Test series in England in June 2025.