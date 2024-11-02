For the last three months, there have been speculations over the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), KL Rahul, leaving the franchise for the new 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Now, with the final confirmation of the retentions, the owner of the team, Sanjeev Goenka, has approved the news.

The three-season-old team made two back-to-back playoffs in the tournament in 2022 and 2023 before going through a time in the franchise as the leader. The wicket-keeper batter smashed 520 runs in 14 innings at an average of 37.14, but his strike rate of 136.12 was under the microscope throughout the event.

The LSG side confirmed the omission of KL Rahul from the side, besides retaining the former West Indies T20I captain Nicholas Pooran, the new sensational Indian pacer Mayank Yadav, the leg-spinner of the side Ravi Bishnoi, the upcoming batting star for the Blue Brigade Ayush Badoni and then the pacer Mohsin Khan.

The last season of the tournament saw KL Rahul getting engaged in a heated argument with the owner of the franchise, Sanjeev Goenka, after their defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The question was again the speed of batting for the veteran, who has thumped 4683 runs in 123 innings at an average of over 45 and a strike rate of more than 134 thanks to 37 half-centuries and four centuries at a best score of unbeaten 132 runs.

KL Rahul’s ‘ milestone over team ‘ blamed by LSG owner

The fire seemed to be vapored when the Bengaluru-born had a meeting with the owner of the franchise in Kolkata a few months ago. Later, Goenka, during the ceremony where they announced the former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan as the mentor of the side, called Rahul part of the ‘family’.

Soon after submitting the final list of the retention, the LSG owner discussed with Star Sports, where he took a dig at KL Rahul, besides explaining the reason behind going for Pooran, Bishnoi, Badoni, Mohsin, and Mayank.

“It was a simple mindset to go in with players who have a mindset to win, who put the team first before their personal goals and personal aspirations, and we wanted to retain as much as of core we could.” Sanjiv Goenka expressed at the interaction.

When asked to reflect on the decision to pick Nicholas Pooran as the potential captain of the side, they are yet to decide on it but address it as a no-brainer in keeping the core ahead of the mega auction.

“Our first retention, which was an automatic choice, happened within less than two minutes. We have two uncapped retentions, Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni. It was a process that Zaheer Khan, Justin Langer, and the analyst were involved in.” The LSG owner reflected.

“We have gone with three bowlers from previous seasons, all Indians. Pooran was a no-brainer for everyone. Ayush has done well for us at No.6 or No.7.” The veteran added.

During the 2023 season of the IPL, KL Rahul was injured at the halfway mark of the event after scoring 274 runs in nine innings at an average of 34.25 and a strike rate of over 113 with the help of two half-centuries at a best score of 74 runs.

If Pooran isn’t selected as their captain, then the franchise will need to make their choice for a new leader in the mega auction of the IPL 2025.