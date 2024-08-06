The former Indian captain Virat Kohli and his partner, Anushka Sharma, a renowned Bollywood actress, have always been sure to support each other in various ways. Now, the wicket-keeper batter of the Blue Brigade, KL Rahul, revealed a story where he shared how both of them assisted him in overcoming failure.

The Karnataka-born batter made his debut in the longest format of the game during India’s tour to Australia in 2014. On what turned out to be the farewell red-ball game for the former captain of the side, MS Dhoni, Rahul made his first appearance in that format of the game.

The expectation was to score big for the team, but the right-handed batter, coming at number six could score only three runs in the first innings before being caught by Josh Hazlewood against Nathan Lyon’s bowling.

The same struggle continued in the second innings as KL Rahul could only open his account with one run in five balls before being caught at the slip region in the bowling of left-arm pacer Mitchell Johnson.

“I third wheeled on one of the dinner dates”- KL Rahul

In a talk show named ‘House with Renil’, the opening batter recalled that horrible debut game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where he felt dejected after underperforming in the very first game.

The veteran opened up about how at that moment both Kohli and Anushka supported him, after seeing him down and disappointed.

“Both of them have been very good to me, and I have a great story to tell you. She could see that I was down and dejected while my thoughts were all over.” The wicket-keeper batter expressed.

He also revealed that the couple shared their stories with him describing how they had also gone through failures in their career, which made him feel light and understood the importance of making a comeback going into the last Test.

Before that Australia series, Virat Kohli himself went through a tough in England in the year 2014, when the home pacers- Stuart Broad and James Anderson, were all over the star batter, as he was getting dismissed quite cheaply on most occasions. But since that time, Kohli showed his character by scoring truck-loaded runs towards the end of the year.

“I third wheeled on one of the dinner dates. Both Virat and Anushka shared their stories describing moments when they had endured failure in their careers. That made me feel like I wasn’t the only one who ruined his first impression.” KL Rahul revealed further.

The former player for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) thanked the couple for helping him out in that tough time with a special message.

“It was nice of Anushka to do it as I didn’t know how she could understand what I was going through. We still stay in touch and exchange a few messages, although Anushka’s are about my dog mostly.” The 32-year-old remarked.

It didn’t take much time for Rahul to get results, as he celebrated his maiden Test century in the first innings of the very next Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In 50 red-ball games for India, he has smashed 2863 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 52.23, besides celebrating 14 half-centuries and eight centuries, with a best score of 199.

KL Rahul missed the lion’s share of the England series at home and will look to make a comeback in the format when they face Bangladesh to start the home season.